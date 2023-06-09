Becoming a president is undoubtedly an opportunity almost everybody would be seduced by, except one man- Samuel Waako Wambuzi- the three time former Chief Justice of Uganda.

An interesting story has emerged about the man who was lucky to be the country’s Chief Justice in three separate tenures, giving a new dimension to his already glittering achievements in life.

Dr. Frank Bulima Nabwiiso who actively participated in the over throw of President Idk Amin Dada has stunningly revealed that the former Chief Juatice was once considered to take over from Amin but declined the opportunity.

Nabwiise relived the incident in a rate appearance in Baba TV with senior journalist Simon Muyanga Lutaya while delivering an insightful analysis on the Heroe’s day celebration in Friday, 9. June.

Nabwiiso had been asked by Muyanga to give his pick for a true Ugandan hero had he been given the power to distribute the accolade.

Surprisingly, the rare name was a man who seems forgotten by many- Wambuzi.

Giving reasons for the rare choice, Nabwiiso passionately narrated how he was once approached by a group working to dislodge Amin and asked to convince Wambuzi to take up the Presidency should Amin eventually fall.

He said it was in 1978 when all signs pointed towards an imminent collapse of the blood stained regime.

Nabwiiso says he was part of the group fighting from Kenya to bring down Amin and so was why he was approached to talk to the man who was highly respected at the time. Wambuzi was also in Nairobi at the time and served as the President of the East African Court of Appeal, the first black to hold the position at the time.

The former Legislator, however, notes that the response he received from his tribesman was certainly unpleasant.

Wambuzi, Nabwiiso recollects, turned down the opportunity out rightly much to the shock of the information bearer who had seen it as an opportunity for a musoga to become President.

In deed, Amin would fall a year later and Professor Yusuf Kironde Lule, another of the three names that had been considered with Wambuzi, and former Makerere Don Professor Ssenteza Kajubi, was named President.

Wambuzi would again get named Chief Justice after the fall of Amin and again during Preaident Museveni’s reign in the 1980s and 90s.

WHO IS WAMBUZI?

Wambuzi was born in Kaliro village, at Namalemba in the present day now known as Kamuli district, his mother Milyamu Naigaga died one year after Wambuzi was born and was raised by his stepmother.

He attended Makerere University College and Kabete Veterinary School, Wambuzi flanks in his examination mostly his final examination leading him not qualified in subject of profession but do excel other subject.

He was intermediated by the love of music at his youthful age, he was a village musician performed mostly in Bugembe, Namutumba, Kaliro and Busoga villages.

He had been a chief judge since before the coming of the military leader; Idi Amin, that was due to his ever-faithful commitment to justice and loyalty to his homeland. He has lived his whole life together with family in Kampala.

Wambuzi spanned over 40 years in the career, he served as the acting director of public prosecutions and president of the East African Court of Appeal during his service.

Wambuzi recorded straight regarding the treatise event of the country in a shake to its cultural, political, military and legal core.

He was married to Gladys Wambuzi, the founder of Greenhill Academy in Kampala died of cancer, with her had 3 children; Maria, William and Samson. In 2008, he git married again to Marion Nakabuye Ddamulira at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe.