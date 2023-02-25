National Resistance Movement activists have intensified mobilisation of their grassroot bases countywide.

Following the directive of the SPA/Political Affairs Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo, the Office of the National Chairman Coordinator for Greater Masaka Sub-Region Mr. Vincent Birimuye, yesterday had an engagement with Kyotera district authorities.

They discussed the political dynamics of Kyotera district and Greater Masaka as a sub-region and resolved on mechanisms to consolidate the implementation of the NRM manifesto and ensure quality service provision to the public.

Mr Birimuye pledged to work hand in hand with all leaders and Government officials in the districts of Greater Masaka Sub-Region to make sure that residents get services from the Government.

Kyotera RDC Apollo Mugume congratulated the youthful coordinators from ONC on their appointment and promised team work approach to bring back the NRM glory within the district and the Sub-Region at large.

President Museveni s SPA/Political Affairs recently emphasized to the coordinators that, HE the President instructed her to bring back all his Bazzukulu from wherever they are, whether with Hon.Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine or his son Gen. Muhoozi.