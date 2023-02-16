Today 17th February while celebrating NRM’s achievements in Greater Kiboga, the chief muzukulu and SPA/PA-ONC, hajjat Hadijah Namyalo has clearly stated some reasons as to why she’s fronting jjajja Tova Ku Main.

Like Wharton management professor Matthew Bidwell once said “companies turn to former CEOs because when they tick off the wish list of qualifications, the person they know often ends up being the best choice.” Hajjat Namyalo strongly believes that the incumbent ruling party National chairman who doubles as the president of Uganda is still

well built and indestructible to act alike for 2026 and beyond.

From Hajjat Namyalo, One of the best reasons for promoting the National ruling party chairman back for 2026 general elections is that, he is still physically able with a lot of experience and inside information about the movement agenda to deliver Uganda to the 26th January 1986 speech’s promised land. Something that many NRM members simply lack.

Another reason as to why ONC is promoting the NRM National Chairman for 2026 is to reward him for doing a great job in growing the party and developing the country. Transitioning to a National NRM chairman role is a great way for the current movement supreme leader to stay involved with the party in a positive way.

“Ideally, we deserve someone who better understands the political industry, someone with a clear ideology of the movement system, and someone who has senior level experience,” said Hajjat Namyalo.

“There is a sense that being the NRM National chairman is a job like no other. He’s dealing with a wide array of issues and are also the public face of the party, and it’s hard to know whether someone can do it until someone has done it. In that regard, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is one of those few people.” She added.

On this same Greater Kiboga belated liberation day at Nkandwa playground, the NRM government under the wise leadership of HE. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has been appreciated for the great achievements done in the region. Universal Primary Schools have increased from 15 to 201, universal secondary schools from 2 to 8 in addition to Kiboga Technical institute at Bukomero. Hospitals have also emerged increasing the number from 4 to 37 in the sub region.