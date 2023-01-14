Former Presidential candidate John Katumba has been asked to seek alternative paths of passing his message to President Museveni if he can not get him through phone.

Katumba was on a local radio station last early last week when he lamented over President Museveni’s refusal to respond to his consistent calls yet he has burning issues to pass on.

Mr Kirunda Faruk, the deputy press Secretary to President Museveni in response applauded Katumba for his efforts to reach out to the man who contested and lost to in the 2021 general election.

Kirunda, however, appealed to Mr Katumba to seek for alternative avenues of passing on his message to the head of state who the Deputy spokesperson says is too busy to respond to every issue. He advised that Katumba should instead convey his issues through Presidential Aides, line Ministers, Advisors or Resident City/District Commissioners who also handles specific issues on behalf of the President.

” Thanks, Comrade John Katumba for reaching out to Hia Excellency the President. Some issues. Only that he can’t respond to every issue. Some issues can be handled by Aides, Line Ministers Advisors, RDCs/RCCs, etc.” Kirunda said in a statement.