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Integrity Above Degrees: UCU Graduates Challenged to Lead with Faith, Excellence and Service

Our CorrespondentBrian Mugenyi
Our Correspondent
Brian Mugenyi

MUKONO — Uganda Christian University (UCU) has urged its latest graduates to uphold integrity, faith, and excellence as they embark on their professional journeys, challenging them to become ethical leaders and catalysts for positive change in society.

The call was made during the university’s 27th graduation ceremony held on Friday at the main campus in Mukono, where 1,274 students were awarded degrees and diplomas.

Addressing the congregation, Chairperson of the University Council, Prof. Alfred Olwa, described graduation as the beginning of a lifelong journey of responsibility, leadership, and service rather than the end of academic pursuit.

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“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter filled with opportunities, responsibilities, and challenges,” Prof. Olwa said. “The modern world demands not only intellectual competence but also ethical leadership, compassion, and courage.”

He reminded graduates that, as products of a Christian institution, they bear the responsibility of upholding values that inspire trust and transform communities. He urged them to reject corruption, pursue justice, and use their knowledge and skills to make a meaningful impact.

“We need professionals who refuse corruption, entrepreneurs who create opportunities, educators who inspire hope, and leaders who seek justice and peace,” he said.

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Quoting Matthew 5:16, Prof. Olwa encouraged the graduates to let their light shine through good works and serve as ambassadors of Christ in business, government, education, healthcare, technology, and other sectors.

He also paid tribute to parents, guardians, sponsors, lecturers, and university staff for their unwavering support throughout the graduates’ academic journey, reaffirming the university’s commitment to quality education, research, innovation, and Christian values.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Aaron Mushengyezi congratulated the graduates, describing the occasion as a celebration of perseverance, resilience, and academic excellence.

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“We celebrate 1,274 graduates today, comprising 698 women (55 per cent) and 576 men (45 per cent). Among them are 102 First Class graduates,” he said.

Prof. Mushengyezi reminded the graduates that lasting success extends beyond academic qualifications.

“As you join the global community, remember that true success is measured by your service to others, your integrity in leadership, and your faithfulness in every endeavour you pursue,” he said.

Church of Uganda Archbishop Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu challenged the graduates to protect the reputation of their alma mater through exemplary conduct and unwavering character.

“The choices you make, the conduct you exhibit, and the character you carry will either adorn or tarnish the name of this great institution,” he said.

Former UCU Chancellor and Guest of Honour Dr. Henry Luke Orombi urged the graduates to remain steadfast in their faith and committed to serving humanity.

Drawing from biblical teachings, Orombi encouraged them to stand firm in their calling and become builders of stronger, more compassionate communities.

“Wherever you go, be people who build and not destroy,” he said.

The ceremony also recognised outstanding academic achievement. Of the 102 First Class graduates, 60 were women while 42 were men, underscoring the continued strong academic performance of female students at the university.

Don Acheng emerged as the overall best graduate after earning a Bachelor of Procurement and Logistics Management with an outstanding Grade Point Average (GPA) of 4.91.

Marvin Tumusiime was recognised as the best-performing male graduate after attaining a GPA of 4.85 in Bachelor of Business Administration, while Emmanuel Nsubuga emerged as the top science graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Analytics, graduating with a GPA of 4.79.

The ceremony concluded with jubilant celebrations as graduates marked the culmination of years of hard work, sacrifice, and perseverance. University leaders challenged them to use their education not only to advance their careers but also to serve their communities with integrity, humility, and excellence.


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ByBrian Mugenyi
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Brian Mugenyi is a Ugandan Journalist who has worked with different Media Organizations in Uganda such as Nation Media Group and Watchdog Uganda with a bias in Explanatory reporting, Sports and feature writing. In 2018, he emerged the 1st runners up in the Regional Sports Journalist of the year awards organized by Sports Journalists Choice Awards. He has featured on different radio shows such as Akaati kebyemizannyo and Eriiso Lyebyemizannyo on CBS FM, Star FM and Radio Sapiencia as a Sports analyst and football commentator. You can reach him via Email: mugenyijj@gmail.com or Telephone: +256 775 846 606/ +256752469758
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