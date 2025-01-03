Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo, the Senior Presidential Advisor and Head of the Office of the NRM National Chairman (ONC), has called on Ugandans, especially the youth (Bazzukulu), to embrace responsible lifestyles as they usher in the New Year.

Speaking from the ONC Headquarters in Kyambogo in her new year’s message to Ugandans, Hajjat Namyalo emphasized the importance of safeguarding one’s health and adhering to the advice of President Yoweri Museveni regarding the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases.

“Keep yourself safe from contracting sexually transmitted diseases. As President Yoweri Museveni has told us, if you can not abstain, use protection or be faithful to your partner,” she urged.

Political Awareness Ahead of 2026 Elections

Addressing the political year ahead, which will feature preparations for the 2026 general elections, Hajjat Namyalo encouraged Ugandans to exercise caution and make informed choices at the ballot box.

“Use your brains to determine which candidate works for you,” she said. “It is obvious for us that President Yoweri Museveni will be on the ballot, and his win is a foregone conclusion.”

The NRM will be holding primary elections to determine flag bearers who will be participating in the 2026 General poll.

Commitment to Poverty Alleviation

Echoing President Museveni’s New Year address, Namyalo reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating poverty. She highlighted ongoing initiatives, including the President’s tours to assess the progress of the Parish Development Model (PDM) and ONC’s continued efforts to empower communities.

“The President will be continuing with his tours to assess the PDM in the west and other parts of the country. As ONC, we shall extend our empowerment drive to different areas as part of the President’s effort to improve household incomes in line with Jajja’s vision,” she noted.

Last year, the ONC distributed a range of capital items—including sewing machines, hair dryers, hair-cutting machines, and brick-laying machines—to boost household incomes across the country.

Best Wishes for 2025

Hajjat Namyalo concluded her message with warm wishes for a prosperous year ahead, extending greetings to President Museveni, First Lady Maama Janet Museveni, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, the Nabagereka, and all Ugandans.

“May this year bring productivity and blessings to every household,” she said.

The ONC remains committed to empowering communities and advancing the President’s vision of an inclusive, prosperous Uganda. Among others, it is charged with vote protection of President Yoweri Museveni’s poll.