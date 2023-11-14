WRITES BRIAN MUGENYI

It is a long journey; stories filled with scars, tribulations and fortunes for journalists plying their trade in the Greater Masaka Region to kiss the dice and hold the maiden bilateral convention.

Over 100 journalists under their mother Umbrella Southern Buganda Journalists Association (SOBUJA) convened for a historical convention at Hotel Tropic Inn Masaka City on September 15 to bury the hatchet and unite again for the future wellbeing of journalism in a country.

The association; SOBUJA has been in existence for the last twenty seven years and the convention addressed issues affecting the journalism profession; journalists themselves and maintaining a good working relationship with the society and their affiliated media houses and association autonomous leadership remained a core aspect demanded by all and sundry.

“It is an avenue for the new beginning, new sanity and new leadership as the fraternity; “shared Maurice Matovu; the organizing member also a media personality formerly at Radio Buddu; Centenary Fm and a journalism lecturer formerly at Datamine Technical Institute.

Under the theme: Exemplary journalism, cultivating professionalism, Unity, Integrity and impactful practices journalists showed prowess in advocating for a lawful association.

Since 2016; journalists have had conflicts amongst themselves including worries for delayed and little payments; publishing stories of conflict with the government and society within and outside their affiliated media houses.

The convention also highlighted the core essentials to uplift the face of SOBUJA leadership and management away from the illegal registering of the association as a company than an umbrella for journalists and it made great strides in appreciating individuals; Brother Augustine Mugabo, Tomusange Kayinja, Robert Ssempala and Media Company’s recognition.

“All we needed was a retreat. Teaming together as a team to plan the future prospects of the association and leadership which was slightly achieved, “he said.

The convention had tremendous support from; St Henry’s College Kitovu staff led by Br. Augustine Mugabo; Tropic Inn Hotel and Uganda police Defence Force (UPDF) brigade- Kasijjagirwa represented by the spokesperson Ibrahim Ssekito.

The chief guest of honor Robert Ssempala also the Human Rights Network For Journalists Coordinator (HRNJ) applauded the team cohesion amongst the journalists and recommended them to work on legalizing the association.

Before journalists had team up to maintain the association’s leadership only to wake up with total frustrations and candidates such as; Wilson Kutamba; the communications officer Lyantonde District also affiliated to Monitor Publications Limited and Sozi Ssekimpi also a news reporter at Central Broad Casting Service (CBS FM) showed prowess in leading the presidential seat for the association.

The Association; (SOBUJA) started in 1997 led by Michael Ssali also the long time serving journalist for Nation Media Group reporting for the Agriculture beat and Herbert Lumansi of Bukedde Newspaper to unite all journalists in Greater Masaka Region.

“I have travelled from almost all countries; United States of America (USA), Italy to mention but a under journalism sponsorship. I appeal to journalists to work hard as a team and apply well researched works in their reporting as possible to overcome the irregularities in the profession of journalism,” shared Michael Ssali.

Mr Ssali has won accolades as the outstanding Agriculture writer out from journalism as Daily Monitor’s reporter and in 1998 he served as the SOBUJA president before retiring into journalism away from leadership.

“I have heard stories of old men in profession vying for leadership of the association. I recommend the young generation to take over the leadership as the profession calls for fresh ideas; new talents and well educated writers; reporters and producers,” shared Ssali.

The convention showed prowess among the journalists who picked a leaf from associations such as Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) led by Patrick Kanyomozi and Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) led by Mathias Rukundo affiliated to Vision Group Uganda that have succeeded since 1970 and 1963 respectively.

Accordingly Tomusange Kayinja also long time serving journalist at Central Broad Casting Cooperation (CBS FM) showed prowess of bowing out from the newsroom following thirty three years of experience in the profession.

“The thirty four years I have been in the newsroom has taught me to maintain sanity, discipline and responsibility as a news reporter. It is a venue for character formation, personal presentation and exercising good morals in the newsroom and amongst our sources which I have maintained and advised to all young generation in the newsroom,” Kayinja also a founder member of SOBUJA narrated.