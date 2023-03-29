The Minister of State for Local Government Hon Rusoke Victoria has urged the people of Uganda to continue supporting President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni solely for the position of President and National Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) because it is him who has proven that he has the love for the people of Uganda at heart.

This was at a ceremony held to officially Launch the disbursement of Revolving funds to beneficiaries under the Parish Development Model at Lwengo District Local Government Head Quarters at which she officiated as Chief Guest.

The beneficiaries were selected from 43 out of 45 Parishes in Lwengo District and this translates to 96% submission, the highest in the country ever for such a launch.

George Ntulume the Chief Administrative Officer informed the guests at the massively attended event that In terms of Total beneficiaries, Lwengo had targeted 1,395 but had so far received 1,512 approved beneficiaries translating to 108% on account of some beneficiaries applying for less than the earlier on targeted amount of UGX 1,000,000 per beneficiary. In total 1,007,500,000/= was disbursed out of the 1.431 Billion and the remaining balance will cater for the categories with irregularities being worked upon. Among the approved Loans, PWD forms 7%, the Elderly form 15%, Youths form 17%, Women form 32% and the rest of the men form 29%. The low percentages of Youth and Women are due to some beneficiaries who were screened out because of benefiting from other Govt programs like YLP and UWE some defaulting on the same.

The Lwengo District LCV Chairman Kitatta Ibrahim Almalik hailed praises to the NRM government led by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for remaining truthful to its core Ideological principles of Nationalism, Pan Africanism, Social Economic Transformation and Democracy.

Kitatta who is also the Public Relations Officer for the Office of the NRM National Chairman emphasized that the Parish Development Model has come at a time when many strides have already been achieved on the side of developmental projects in the Health Sector, Education, Roads, water but what lacked was the emancipation of households from the yorks of poverty and subsistence living in the modern world. He urged the government to ensure that more resources are allocated for road maintenance in Local Governments in subsequent planning cycles.

The Minister then cut a tape to officially launch the disbursement of funds to the approved beneficiaries and led the Bazzukulu, beneficiaries and other residents from Lwengo to officially endorse Jajja Tova Ku Main Campaign calling on Ugandans to stick to President Museveni in 2026 and beyond as he implements the NRM Manifesto. The Jajja Tova Ku Main Campaign is spearheaded by Bazzukulu operating across the country with leadership from their National Coordinator Senior Presidential Adviser Uzeiye Hadijah Namyaalo who also heads the Office of the NRM National Chairman at Kyambogo.