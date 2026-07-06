UWA Renews Marasa Lodge Concession Agreements for Another 30 Years

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has renewed three concession agreements with Marasa for the continued operation of Paraa Safari Lodge, Mweya Safari Lodge, and Chobe Safari Lodge. The new agreements will run for another 30 years, reinforcing the long-standing partnership between UWA and one of East Africa’s leading hospitality companies.

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‎The agreements were signed by representatives of both organizations, with Mr. Aswa signing on behalf of Marasa and UWA Executive Director, Dr. James Musinguzi, signing on behalf of the Authority. The renewal is expected to strengthen tourism investment, enhance visitor experiences, and support the sustainable management of Uganda’s protected areas.

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‎Marasa, a subsidiary of the Madhvani Group, operates luxury safari lodges in some of Uganda’s premier national parks. The renewed partnership reflects a shared commitment to sustainable tourism, conservation, and service excellence. It is also expected to continue supporting employment opportunities, enhance the competitiveness of Uganda’s tourism sector, and contribute to the country’s long-term socio-economic development.

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