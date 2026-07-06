News

UWA Renews Marasa Lodge Concession Agreements for Another 30 Years

watchdog
watchdog

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has renewed three concession agreements with Marasa for the continued operation of Paraa Safari Lodge, Mweya Safari Lodge, and Chobe Safari Lodge. The new agreements will run for another 30 years, reinforcing the long-standing partnership between UWA and one of East Africa’s leading hospitality companies.

‎The agreements were signed by representatives of both organizations, with Mr. Aswa signing on behalf of Marasa and UWA Executive Director, Dr. James Musinguzi, signing on behalf of the Authority. The renewal is expected to strengthen tourism investment, enhance visitor experiences, and support the sustainable management of Uganda’s protected areas.

‎Marasa, a subsidiary of the Madhvani Group, operates luxury safari lodges in some of Uganda’s premier national parks. The renewed partnership reflects a shared commitment to sustainable tourism, conservation, and service excellence. It is also expected to continue supporting employment opportunities, enhance the competitiveness of Uganda’s tourism sector, and contribute to the country’s long-term socio-economic development.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
Share This Article
Bywatchdog
Follow:
Watchdog Uganda is a news portal for trending news and commentaries in the areas of politics, security, business, tourism, technology, education, et al.
Previous Article Woman arrested for impersonating Office of the President official, defrauding MP of Shs60 million
Next Article NESTOR BASEMERA, PhD: Ubuntu Bleeds: How Xenophobia Kills the Pan-African Dream
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image

Editor's Pick

NationalNewsPolitics

NRM Parliamentary Caucus Convenes to Elect New Leadership, EALA Flagbearers

Kampala — The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Parliamentary Caucus gathered this…

3 Min Read
Community NewsCourtcultureNationalNewsPolitics

Museveni Defends Security Crackdown, Addresses ‘Disappearances’, Besigye Trial in National Address

By Watchdog Uganda Reporter KAMPALA – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has defended…

6 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 871 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4444 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

NESTOR BASEMERA, PhD: Ubuntu Bleeds: How Xenophobia Kills the Pan-African Dream

Pan-Africanism began as a powerful promise. Championed by visionary leaders…

OP-ED: The Illusion of Power: Why Wafula Oguttu Cannot Save NMG Uganda

In the high-stakes arena of corporate…

BRIAN MUSHANA KWESIGA: From Fear to Opportunity: Rethinking Uganda’s Dual Citizenship Laws

Uganda’s dual citizenship laws, while intended…

EXPOSING THE LIE: NMG troubles and why nobody loves the media 

By Robert Atuhairwe  A hard but…

FREDRICK BEINOMUGISHA: Unemployment and working full-time and not affording basic life needs- Which is the real economic crisis?

A post, reportedly attributed to Andrew…