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Woman arrested for impersonating Office of the President official, defrauding MP of Shs60 million

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The Kampala Metropolitan South Police have arrested a 53-year-old businesswoman on allegations of impersonation and obtaining money by false pretences after she allegedly defrauded a Member of Parliament of Shs60 million.

The suspect, identified as Hope Tumwebaze, a resident of Kamukuzi in Mbarara City, is accused of falsely presenting herself as an official attached to the Office of the President.

According to Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke, preliminary investigations indicate that between June 2025 and subsequent dates, at various locations in Kampala, Tumwebaze approached the MP claiming she could facilitate access to government funds allegedly earmarked for selected districts.

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Believing the claims, the legislator reportedly transferred a total of Shs60 million to the suspect.

“A General Enquiry File (GEF) was opened, leading to the suspect’s arrest. She remains in Police custody as investigations continue to establish the full circumstances of the alleged fraud and determine whether additional victims or accomplices are involved,” Rusoke said.

He urged the public, particularly leaders, public officials and other stakeholders, to verify claims relating to government programmes or facilitation through the appropriate official channels before making any financial commitments.

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Rusoke also advised members of the public to promptly report suspected cases of impersonation or fraud to the nearest police station.


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