Uganda launches 2026 Rwenzori Marathon drive alongside first beef exports to Ethiopia

The Uganda Embassy in Addis Ababa has launched a promotional campaign for the 2026 Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon to boost tourism and economic diplomacy.

The launch featured a promotional run at Entoto Park that drew more than 500 Ethiopian runners, tourism stakeholders, media figures, and diplomats. The initiative aims to strengthen tourism, people-to-people relations, and regional economic cooperation.

The activation is part of the embassy’s implementation of Uganda’s Economic and Commercial Diplomacy Strategy, the government’s Tenfold Growth Strategy, and the 4ATMS framework, which place economic diplomacy at the centre of Uganda’s foreign policy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its missions abroad are official partners of the marathon under its Sports Diplomacy Program. The marathon’s international certification allows elite athletes to compete on a globally recognized course, meaning times set there qualify for global races like the Olympics.

Daphine Teddy Nyanduri, first secretary at the embassy, represented Uganda’s ambassador to Ethiopia and permanent representative to the African Union. She said Ethiopia’s international prominence in long-distance running makes it an ideal partner to promote the marathon and position Uganda as a leading sports and adventure tourism destination.

She said sports diplomacy has become an effective instrument for promoting tourism, investment, cultural exchange, and regional integration, adding that the embassy continues to foster partnerships that promote trade and attract investment.

Amos Wekesa, founder of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon, commended the embassy for its partnership with the private sector. He invited Ethiopians and the international community to participate in the marathon on 22 August 2026 in Kasese, describing it as an opportunity to experience Uganda’s landscapes and cultural heritage.

The event follows a 10-day familiarisation tour to Uganda in May 2026 for Ethiopian tour operators, media influencers, and prospective investors.

Ashu Z-Arada, an Ethiopian participant at the launch, said that while they had long known Uganda as the “Pearl of Africa,” engaging directly with Ugandans inspired them to experience the country firsthand.

Robert Sembule, financial attaché, underscored the strategic value of sports tourism in advancing Uganda’s economic diplomacy, noting that such initiatives attract investment and enhance Uganda’s international visibility.

Margaret Kafeero, head of public diplomacy, praised Uganda’s missions abroad for supporting the international profile of the marathon. She emphasized the significance of the 2024 certification of the marathon by the World Athletics Federation.

“Since 2024, the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon is currently the only Ugandan-run event certified by the World Athletics Federation, making it a world-class marathon that puts Uganda on the international stage,” Kafeero said. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is an official partner of the marathon, and through our missions, we promote participation of international runners and influencers.”

The launch coincided with Uganda’s first export of value-added processed beef to Ethiopia through Ranchers Finest Ltd, with approximately 20 tonnes of premium meat products set to be supplied monthly to Ethiopia’s Diamond Hotel and Restaurant Group.

The embassy reaffirmed its commitment to leveraging tourism, trade, investment, and strategic partnerships to strengthen Uganda-Ethiopia relations.