Dr. Ayub Mukisa: Climate Change: How the Karimojong Contribute the Least but Suffer the Most

For decades, we have been told to stay in our lanes. In this piece, I do exactly that as a climate change scholar. There is broad agreement among global experts that climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time. Yet one aspect of this crisis deserves greater attention. The people of Karamoja contribute very little to global climate change, yet they suffer disproportionately from its devastating effects.

Scientific evidence shows that the Earth’s average surface temperature has been rising since the Industrial Revolution. This increase is largely driven by human activities. As a researcher in the KACC Department of Critical Thinking and Alternative Analysis, I argue that Karamoja contributes very little to the causes of climate change, yet its people remain among the hardest hit by its consequences.

Why is this the case? Rising global temperatures are closely linked to industrialization, manufacturing, and intensive economic activity. These processes release large amounts of greenhouse gases, especially carbon dioxide and methane, into the atmosphere (Albergel et al., 2010). Karamoja presents a very different reality. The region has limited industrialization and relatively low economic activity. Its contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions is therefore extremely small.

This argument is supported by Mikhaylov et al. (2020) in their study, “Global Climate Change and Greenhouse Effect.” The authors explain that the warming of the Earth’s surface is mainly caused by burning fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and natural gas. These activities release enormous amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Karamoja has virtually no industries that emit greenhouse gases on such a scale. Yet its communities continue to face severe droughts, food insecurity, water shortages, and declining livelihoods.

Critics may argue that some Karimojong communities cut trees for charcoal production, which contributes to carbon emissions. That observation is valid. However, critical analysis shows that these emissions remain very small when compared with those of heavily industrialized economies. The scale of responsibility is simply not the same.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns that rising greenhouse gas emissions will continue to intensify climate risks. Communities like Karamoja therefore deserve greater attention.

Government, NGOs and donors should invest in adaptation, resilience, and Adaptive Capacity. Climate justice requires protecting those who have contributed the least to global warming but continue to bear its heaviest burden.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD

Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com