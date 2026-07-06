Parliament Induction Highlights Strategic Role Of UPDF In National Stability

Parliament from 30th June to 4th July 2026, commenced on a five-day induction seminar for Members of Parliament and ministers to equip legislators with the knowledge, values and procedures required to effectively execute their constitutional responsibilities during the 2026–2031 term.

The induction, held at Speke Resort Munyonyo, in Kampala, was officially opened by the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth, who urged legislators to uphold integrity, embrace evidence-based legislation and promote results-oriented budgeting while executing their duties.

On the second day of the induction, Maj Gen Henry Matsiko, the Joint Staff Political Commissariat and one of the UPDF representatives in Parliament, delivered a presentation on behalf of the Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Hon. Kiryowa Kiwanuka, on Parliament’s strategic role in defence and national stability.

Maj Gen Matsiko said the 1995 Constitution establishes Parliament as the principal civilian authority responsible for regulating the defence sector through legislation, oversight and budget approval.

“Article 210 empowers Parliament to make laws regulating the UPDF, including its structure, recruitment, discipline, terms and conditions of service, as well as the deployment of troops outside Uganda,” he said.

Maj Gen Masiko said Parliament’s oversight role ensures that the security sector remains accountable while balancing military capability with democratic governance.

Maj Gen Masiko said Parliament plays a critical role in ensuring civilian oversight of the armed forces by making laws, scrutinising defence expenditure and holding security institutions accountable while safeguarding constitutional governance and respect for human rights.

He highlighted the UPDF’s contribution to securing successive electoral processes and defeating insurgencies, saying the force has played a significant role in maintaining peace and stability since the promulgation of the 1995 Constitution.

“Whereas Parliament, through its law-making role, establishes national values and norms, those values and norms must be preserved and defended by the defence and security forces,” he said.

Uganda’s 12th Parliament comprises 555 members, including 10 representatives of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) who include: Lt Gen Sam Okiding, Lt Gen Sam Kavuma, Lt Gen James Mugira, Maj Gen Henry Matsiko, Maj Gen James Kinalwa, Maj Gen Joseph Ssemwanga, Brig David Robert Gonyi, Col Sylvia Meeme, Col Christine Nekesa and Col Night Ikiriza.