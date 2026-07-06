News

Karamoja Anti-Corruption Campaign: Napak RDC Odongo Warns Government Officials Against Duty Negligence 

watchdog
watchdog
Napak and KACC officials at Nakichumet Health Centre

The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Napak District ,Mr Odongo Milton has warned government officials in the district to stop neglecting their duties and instead focus on improving service delivery.

The RDC made the remarks on Friday, July 3, during a monitoring exercise organized by the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC). The exercise covered Nakicumet Health Centre II in Matany Sub County and Lorengechora Primary School.

At Nakicumet Health Centre II, the monitoring team identified several challenges, including a shortage of essential drugs, inadequate medical staff, lack of a maternity ward, and absence of a staff pit latrine.

- Advertisement -

At Lorengechora Primary School, the team observed a shortage of teachers and overcrowding of pupils, which is affecting the quality of education.

Napak officials monitoring

The Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Napak District, Mr. Abia Robert, noted that the district plans to address the issue of staff accommodation to improve service delivery.

The RDC also pledged to investigate why drugs at health facilities are depleted so quickly.

- Advertisement -

During the monitoring at Lorengechora primary school Dr. Ayub Mukisa, Executive Director of KACC, thanked the RDC and the CAO’s office for their commitment to improving service delivery and enhancing the lives of people in Karamoja.

 


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
Share This Article
Bywatchdog
Follow:
Watchdog Uganda is a news portal for trending news and commentaries in the areas of politics, security, business, tourism, technology, education, et al.
Previous Article OP-ED: The Illusion of Power: Why Wafula Oguttu Cannot Save NMG Uganda
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image

Editor's Pick

NationalNewsPolitics

NRM Parliamentary Caucus Convenes to Elect New Leadership, EALA Flagbearers

Kampala — The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Parliamentary Caucus gathered this…

3 Min Read
Community NewsCourtcultureNationalNewsPolitics

Museveni Defends Security Crackdown, Addresses ‘Disappearances’, Besigye Trial in National Address

By Watchdog Uganda Reporter KAMPALA – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has defended…

6 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 870 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4444 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

OP-ED: The Illusion of Power: Why Wafula Oguttu Cannot Save NMG Uganda

In the high-stakes arena of corporate media, sentimentality is a…

BRIAN MUSHANA KWESIGA: From Fear to Opportunity: Rethinking Uganda’s Dual Citizenship Laws

Uganda’s dual citizenship laws, while intended…

EXPOSING THE LIE: NMG troubles and why nobody loves the media 

By Robert Atuhairwe  A hard but…

FREDRICK BEINOMUGISHA: Unemployment and working full-time and not affording basic life needs- Which is the real economic crisis?

A post, reportedly attributed to Andrew…

OP-ED: Uganda’s $500 Billion Economy Will Be Built on Wires, Not Just Watts

By Joel Aita I have spent…