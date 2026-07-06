Karamoja Anti-Corruption Campaign: Napak RDC Odongo Warns Government Officials Against Duty Negligence 

The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Napak District ,Mr Odongo Milton has warned government officials in the district to stop neglecting their duties and instead focus on improving service delivery.

The RDC made the remarks on Friday, July 3, during a monitoring exercise organized by the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC). The exercise covered Nakicumet Health Centre II in Matany Sub County and Lorengechora Primary School.

At Nakicumet Health Centre II, the monitoring team identified several challenges, including a shortage of essential drugs, inadequate medical staff, lack of a maternity ward, and absence of a staff pit latrine.

At Lorengechora Primary School, the team observed a shortage of teachers and overcrowding of pupils, which is affecting the quality of education.

The Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Napak District, Mr. Abia Robert, noted that the district plans to address the issue of staff accommodation to improve service delivery.

The RDC also pledged to investigate why drugs at health facilities are depleted so quickly.

During the monitoring at Lorengechora primary school Dr. Ayub Mukisa, Executive Director of KACC, thanked the RDC and the CAO’s office for their commitment to improving service delivery and enhancing the lives of people in Karamoja.