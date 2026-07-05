More Ugandans evacuated from South Africa

The Government of Uganda received a third group of 255 Ugandan nationals evacuated from South Africa following recent anti-migrant protests and xenophobic attacks.

The returnees arrived at Entebbe International Airport, where they were received by Foreign Service Officer Ambassador Dickson Ogwang Okul, who represented the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Addressing the returnees, Ambassador Ogwang said the successful evacuation demonstrated the Government’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and welfare of Ugandans living abroad.

“I want to recognise the strategic vision of our Commander-in-Chief, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, whose primary directive has always been the safety of Ugandans,” Ambassador Dickson said.

He commended the Deputy Operations Commander of the Special Forces Command, Lt Col Frank Murema, for his commitment to the evacuation exercise, saying he worked closely with Uganda’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Paul Omoru, to ensure the safe return of the affected Ugandans.

The ambassador also recognised the Acting Director of Defence Public Information, Col Chris Magezi, for his efforts on behalf of the office of the Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

According to Ambassador Ogwang, the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Special Forces Command provided operational planning and strategic support that enabled the evacuation to be carried out successfully.

“This is a true display of inter-agency collaboration at its finest, where diplomacy needs defence to protect citizens on the frontline,” he said.

Speaking at the reception, Col Magezi urged Ugandans who remained in South Africa to register for evacuation and return home, noting that many were still in hiding following the attacks.

“I urge other Ugandans who are still there to come back home because our country’s economy is growing,” Col Magezi said.

He observed that many Ugandans had left the country more than two decades ago, believing opportunities were limited, but noted that Uganda had since registered significant economic growth and now offered numerous opportunities, particularly through government wealth creation programmes.

Col Magezi assured the returnees that the government would continue supporting them during their reintegration. He added that they would also have an opportunity to present their concerns to the President, while those who lost their livelihoods would receive appropriate government support.

The President General of the Confederation of Uganda in Southern Africa (COUSA), Mr Moses Kibombo Ssentongo, thanked President Museveni and the Chief of Defence Forces for the swift intervention that enabled stranded Ugandans to return home safely.

He appealed to the Government to reopen evacuation arrangements, saying many more Ugandans wished to return.

“According to the numbers we have, Ugandans are struggling to come back home. I appeal to the President and the CDF to open up so that we can bring back more Ugandans,” Kibombo said.

He disclosed that about 1,200 Ugandans had already registered for repatriation and were awaiting evacuation, warning that many continued to seek urgent assistance amid the ongoing unrest.

The General Secretary of COUSA, Mr Ashraf Kwiri, also commended the Government for responding to appeals from affected Ugandans and facilitating their safe return.

He said many of the returnees had lost businesses, employment and property during the attacks.

“On our register we had teachers, mechanics, doctors, hairdressers and businessmen who have all lost their jobs and property,” he said.

He also thanked the Government for ensuring that all affected Ugandans were assisted regardless of their political affiliation.

Among those present at the reception were the Director of Political Commissariat at the Special Forces Command, Col Moses Musinguzi, Deputy Operations Commander of the Special Forces Command Lt Col Frank Murema, among others.