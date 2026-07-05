NationalNewsPolitics

NRM Parliamentary Caucus Convenes to Elect New Leadership, EALA Flagbearers

Mike Ssegawa
Mike Ssegawa
NRM Electoral Commission Chairman Dr. Tanga Odoi engages with Dr Jane Ruth Aceng at the high-table during the caucus meeting.

Kampala — The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Parliamentary Caucus gathered this morning at the Office of the President in Kampala to elect its new Executive Committee and choose flagbearers for Uganda’s two vacant seats in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The high-stakes meeting, which commenced at around 11:00 AM, brought together NRM Members of Parliament to fill critical internal party positions and nominate regional legislative representatives. According to senior party officials, the voting process follows recent directives issued by the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC).

NRM 1st National Vice Chairman Al-Hajji Moses Kigongo (left) shares a moment with a colleague during the proceedings.

In attendance are top-ranking party leaders, including the NRM 1st National Vice Chairman, Al-Hajji Moses Kigongo, members of the CEC, and the NRM Secretariat led by Secretary General Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong. NRM Electoral Commission Chairman Dr. Tanga Odoi is overseeing the administrative and voting proceedings.

The two regional seats fell vacant after former EALA representatives, Hon. James Kakooza and Hon. Denis Namara, successfully contested and won seats in Uganda’s 12th Parliament during the January 2026 general elections. The successful candidates from today’s caucus vote will serve out the remainder of the current EALA term, which expires in 2027.

The internal race has drawn intense interest, with dozens of party stalwarts expressing early interest. The NRM Electoral Commission conducted a rigorous vetting process before forwarding the final list of recommended candidates to the CEC and, ultimately, to the Parliamentary Caucus for today’s final ballot.

An NRM source inside the closed-door session described the election as a routine exercise in internal democracy aimed at solidifying the party’s ideological and legislative representation both at home and within the East African Community (EAC) bloc.

Official results for the new Caucus Executive Committee—including the position of Caucus Chairperson—and the two EALA flagbearers are expected to be announced later today.

Watchdog Uganda is monitoring the closed-door proceedings and will bring you updates as the official results emerge.


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ByMike Ssegawa
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