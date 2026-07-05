Deputy CDF Challenges Senior Officers To Think Beyond Combat Operations

The Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Sam Okiding, has challenged senior military officers to evolve beyond conventional combat operations and embrace high-level strategic thinking to effectively counter contemporary global security threats.

Lt Gen Okiding made the remarks this week at the closing ceremony of a rigorous five-day Strategic Exercise (STRATEX 26) for Intake 04 participants at the National Defence College – Uganda (NDC-U). The exercise serves as the final practical classroom evaluation, marking the culmination of the participants’ one-year academic program at the country’s premier security institution.

“Today’s strategic environment demands leaders who can think beyond conventional military operations,” said Lt Gen Okiding.

“You are not just gun shooters; you are strategic leaders capable of understanding, participating in, and responding to increasingly complex national, regional, and global security challenges.”

Lt Gen Okiding underscored the college’s mandate to develop strategic leaders equipped to navigate increasingly complex national, regional and global security challenges, saying, “The National Defence College was established to prepare strategic leaders.”

The Deputy CDF commended the college leadership and seasoned diplomats for fostering an intellectually demanding environment that satisfies the requirements of national security end-users.

The Commandant of NDC-Uganda, Brigadier General Alex Olupot, said the exercise provided participants with an opportunity to enhance their critical thinking, policy formulation and decision-making skills while appreciating that modern security challenges require a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.

“Over the five days, our participants have engaged in rigorous strategic analysis to develop the capacity for critical thinking, policy formulation, and decision-making,” Brig Gen Olupot said.

The Dean of Studies and Exercise Director, Brig Gen Kefa Nangeso, described STRATEX 26 as the final classroom exercise of the one-year course, enabling participants to apply the strategic concepts acquired throughout the programme.

He outlined the core objectives of the module, which focused on balancing the instruments of national power: Diplomatic, Informational, Military and Economic.

“The exercise highlighted the interconnectedness of global events and resource limitations. Participants practised strategic communication, drafted permanent national security strategies, and analysed how resources must be dynamically prioritised across competing strategic needs,” said Brig Gen Nangeso.

Ambassador Mull Katende, representing the team of senior mentors and seasoned diplomats who evaluated the performance, highlighted the intrinsic link between statecraft and military deployment.

“Our interaction demonstrates that defence and diplomacy are fundamentally interrelated and mutually supportive. And we encourage you, therefore, to continue growing those experiences in diplomacy to the military officers,” said Ambassador Katende.

The Exercise Sponsor, Col Ephraim Mugume, described the exercise as a culmination of the course, bringing together and validating all lessons acquired throughout the year.

“The exercise’s main objective is to enhance members’ understanding of practical strategy-making, including the development of their skills in strategic analysis and strategy formulation,” Col Mugume explained.

He commended the professionalism, intellectual curiosity, and willingness of participants to challenge assumptions while working collectively to develop comprehensive strategies.

Since its establishment, the National Defence College-Uganda has graduated three intakes of strategic leaders drawn from the military, government institutions and allied countries. With the successful completion of the exercise, participants of Intake 04 are on course to graduate, marking another milestone in the college’s mission of developing strategic leaders capable of addressing contemporary national, regional and global security challenges.