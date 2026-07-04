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UPDF Troops In Somalia Urged To Uphold Conscious Discipline

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Officers and troops of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) have been urged to uphold conscious discipline as the cornerstone of professionalism, mission success, and career development.

The call was made by Brigadier General Jackson Kayanja, the Sector One Commander, while addressing personnel at Sector One Headquarters in Mogadishu.

“Discipline is the key to our lives, our success, and our career progression. You, the young people, still have a bright future ahead of you. Therefore, desist from habits that undermine your values,” Brig Gen Kayanja said.

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He encouraged the troops to continue safeguarding Uganda’s good reputation while serving under the African Union mandate in Somalia, noting that their contribution supports regional peace and stability while advancing the Pan-African agenda.

Brig Gen Kayanja underscored the importance of integrity and exemplary conduct, quoting the Bible: “A good name is better than expensive perfume.”

The Deputy Contingent Commander, Colonel Jude Rukubya, emphasised teamwork, unity, and mutual respect as essential to achieving the mission’s objectives.

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“We continue to work together with the Somali National Army as one team, while respecting the Somali civilian community and their culture,” Col Rukubya said.

Senior and junior officers attended the meeting.


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