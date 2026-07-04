KYANKWANZI: Patriotism Training for Repatriated Ugandans Kicks-off 

KYANKWANZI: The Commissioner of the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC), Hellen Seku, has officially commenced a patriotism training and orientation programme for Ugandan nationals who were recently evacuated from South Africa under the Government’s Voluntary Repatriation Programme.

The training, being conducted at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi, is aimed at helping the returnees reconnect with national values and prepare for productive reintegration into society. The National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps, under the Office of the President, is mandated to promote patriotism, national unity, and civic responsibility among Ugandans.

Addressing the participants, Commissioner Hellen Seku emphasized the importance of discipline, integrity, hard work, responsibility, and loyalty to Uganda as key values that contribute to national development. She encouraged the returnees to embrace these principles and become responsible citizens committed to building a stronger and more prosperous country.

Among those attending the patriotism training are Billy Katumba and Dissani Kasassa, alongside other Ugandans who recently returned from South Africa through the government-led voluntary repatriation initiative.