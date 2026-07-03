XENOPHOBIA: Government Evacuates 424 Ugandans From South Africa

The Government of Uganda has evacuated 424 Ugandan nationals from South Africa following weeks of anti-migrant protests and xenophobic violence.

The first batch of returnees, comprising 273 people, including 255 adults and 18 children, arrived at Entebbe International Airport aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight as part of a government-coordinated repatriation programme. A second group of 116 returnees arrived at 7:00 a.m., followed by another group of 35 at 8:00 a.m.

While receiving the returnees, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is also the Minister of State in the same portfolio, Hon. Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, described the returnees’ arrival as a moment of great relief for the nation, their families, and the President.

He said President Museveni immediately directed the mobilisation of resources to facilitate the safe evacuation of Ugandans after receiving reports of escalating insecurity and threats against foreign nationals in South Africa.

“The brotherly responsibility of any sovereign government is the safety and security of its citizens, both within our borders and abroad,” he said.

Hon. Kasolo revealed that more than 700 Ugandans have so far voluntarily registered for repatriation.

“No matter the distances you travel, or the challenges you face abroad, you must always remember that Uganda is your home, and the government will never abandon you in times of crisis,” said Hon. Kasolo.

He revealed that three Ugandans lost their lives during the unrest, while the bodies of two victims are yet to be identified and repatriated.

Addressing the returnees, the minister encouraged them to embrace opportunities back home, noting that Uganda’s economy continues to expand.

“You committed no offence in going to South Africa to look for greener pastures, but I must confirm to you that the greener pasture is now here in Uganda,” he said, urging them to take advantage of various government wealth creation programmes.

Uganda’s Ambassador to South Africa, H.E. Paul Omoru Omiat, commended President Museveni and the Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, for their swift intervention, describing the evacuation as timely and compassionate.

“Most Ugandans returned with nothing, some without even a suitcase, because the situation was not friendly,” Ambassador Omoru said, appealing for government support to facilitate the returnees’ reintegration.

Speaking on behalf of the returnees, President of the United Returnees Organisation, Mrs. Lydia Mwesigwa, who lived in South Africa for more than 30 years, expressed gratitude to the government for ensuring their safe return.

“What the enemy meant for evil, God has turned around for our good,” she said.

Mrs. Mwesigwa noted that the organisation would support the returnees’ reintegration through Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (SACCOs) and agricultural livelihood programmes.

One of the returnees, Mr. Mawanda Sayid Juma, who had worked as a driver in South Africa since 2023, described the challenges many Ugandans faced.

He appealed to the government to assist the returnees, explaining that many were forced to leave behind property and assets accumulated over several years.

The reception was attended by the Acting Director of Defence Public Information, Col Chris Magezi, Denis Kalemba and Ambassador Dickson Ogwal, Moses Kibombo Ssentongo, and other UPDF officers.