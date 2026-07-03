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6 Arrested for Impersonating President Museveni and First Daughter Natasha

Mubiru Ivan
Mubiru Ivan

IGANGA: Police in Iganga, working jointly with the UPDF Defence Intelligence Security (DIS) team, have arrested six suspects over their alleged involvement in impersonation and obtaining money by false pretence.

The suspects are believed to be part of a criminal network that has been impersonating His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda, Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, and Ms. Natasha Karugire, the President’s daughter, to defraud unsuspecting members of the public in different parts of the country.

According to ASP Kasadha Micheal, Regional Police Spokesperson- Busoga East Region, on 2 July 2026, at about 12:00 p.m., an intelligence-led operation was conducted, leading to the arrest of six male suspects. 

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“During the operation, nine mobile phones allegedly used in the commission of the offences were recovered,” Kasadha said.

The suspects have been identified as Mugudya Mustafa (17), Maganda Murishidi (18), Waiswa Muhammad (21), Kaima Jamiru (17), Mulawa Shafick (17), and Ngobi Sabath (15), all residents of Nandekula A Village, Bulubandi Parish, Nakigo Sub-county, Iganga District.

Kasadha added that a preliminary examination of the recovered mobile phones revealed numerous fraudulent social media and mobile money accounts, including a fake Youth Development Application Fund purportedly operated under the name of Natasha K. Museveni.

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“During interrogation, the suspects reportedly admitted to operating multiple fraudulent accounts to facilitate their criminal activities,” he said.

The suspects were transferred to Jinja Road Police Station by the Defence Intelligence Security team for further investigations and appropriate legal action.

 

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ByMubiru Ivan
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Mubiru Ivan is political and current affairs reporter. He loves to tell a story inside a story.
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