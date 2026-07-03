Uganda Prisons Establishes Farmer Field Schools to Boost Practical Agricultural Skills

The Uganda Prisons Service has established Farmer Field Schools as part of efforts to strengthen practical agricultural knowledge and improve productivity among farmers across the country.

Speaking during the 32nd National Agricultural Show in Jinja, Senior Superintendent of Prisons Generous Behabura Betunga said the initiative is aimed at bridging the knowledge gap among farmers by offering hands-on, location-specific agricultural training.

Betunga explained that Uganda’s diverse agro-ecological zones require tailored farming approaches, yet many farmers often replicate practices from one region to another without considering environmental differences, which affects productivity.

“Uganda is blessed with several agro-ecological zones, but many farmers face challenges because they copy and paste farming practices from one area to another without adjusting to their local conditions,” she said.

To address this, Uganda Prisons has established Farmer Field Schools as practical training centres where farmers can access expert guidance in crop and livestock production suited to their specific environments.

She revealed that the first Farmer Field School has been set up in the Busoga sub-region and will serve as a permanent exhibition and learning centre for farmers.

According to Betunga, the centre will have full-time agronomists, veterinarians, and technical staff to assess farmers’ needs and guide them through practical, step-by-step training.

She noted that the training will support both individual farmers and organised groups, helping them identify their strengths, gaps, and opportunities for improvement.

The initiative is expected to strengthen farmers’ practical skills, improve productivity, and promote sustainable farming practices that are responsive to local conditions.

The development further highlights the growing contribution of the Uganda Prisons Service in supporting Uganda’s agricultural transformation through knowledge-sharing, innovation, and community empowerment.