MUNYONYO, Kampala — Members of Uganda’s newly minted 12th Parliament have given a resounding thumbs-up to the Commonwealth Speke Resort Munyonyo, describing the world-class lakeside facility as an ideal crucible for high-stakes governance training.

The lawmakers are currently holed up at the luxury resort for a multi-day national induction seminar, which runs through Saturday, July 4, 2026. The high-level retreat is specifically engineered to equip the legislators with structural skills in parliamentary procedure, strict public accountability, legislative drafting, and impactful constituency representation.

As the rigorous training sessions hit their peak, the hallways and digital spaces have been flooded with rave reviews from lawmakers across the political spectrum, praising the venue’s world-class hosting capacity.

“Continuing to strengthen my knowledge and skills to better represent and serve the people of Kassanda South. Day Three of the induction seminar at Speke Resort Munyonyo has been highly productive.” — Hon. Hajji Abdul Bisaso, Kassanda South MP

Digital Buzz: Lawmakers Share Insights

A glance across social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), reveals an enthusiastic consensus among the new legislators. The mix of intense, boardroom capacity-building and the resort’s tranquil Lake Victoria backdrop has created a highly focused environment.

Hon. Angella Akoth (Woman MP, Tororo District) shared vibrant group updates from the shores of Munyonyo, documenting the shared learning experiences between regional representatives.

Hon. Kizza Hakim Sawula (Bukoto South) broadcasted a live video tour of the seminar ecosystem, underscoring the value of the leadership modules being delivered by veteran legislative experts.

Hon. Tibyaze Peace (Woman MP, Jinja District) captured the collaborative mood, publishing a gallery of delegates networking during breakout sessions against the backdrop of the resort’s immaculate manicured grounds.

Behind the scenes, the official Parliament of Uganda media channels have been running live broadcasts and high-definition galleries, showcasing intensive debates featuring a cross-section of leaders, including Kalungu East MP Kiruluuta Yusuf Jr. Nkeretanyi, Mukono South MP Maseruka Robert, and Bukooli North MP Jamal Mukuve Ayagalaki.

A Conducive Hub for Statecraft

Speke Resort Munyonyo has long established itself as the Ugandan government’s go-to theatre for high-profile international summits, regional treaty signings, and national strategy retreats.

Political analysts note that the choice of venue is crucial for an induction of this scale. By taking lawmakers away from the everyday distractions of central Kampala and placing them in a secure, self-contained, and serene environment, the Parliament administration has maximized focus and cross-party collaboration before the official legislative calendar gets tough.

Public feedback regarding the retreat has leaned heavily positive, with citizens noting that proper capacity-building at the start of the 12th Parliament’s journey is a necessary investment to prevent costly legislative blunders down the road.

As the final modules wrap up this weekend, the true test for these lawmakers will shift from the pristine conference halls of Munyonyo to the floor of the August House.