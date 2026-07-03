Joint Training Builds Pan-African Solidarity And Interoperability, Says Defence Minister

The Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Hon Kiryowa Kiwanuka, has said training alongside allied forces fosters togetherness and strengthens Pan-African solidarity.

He was speaking yesterday while presiding over the graduation ceremony of Course Intake 21/2025–26 at the UPDF Senior Command and Staff College [SCSC] in Kimaka, Jinja.

In his remarks, Hon Kiwanuka congratulated the graduands on successfully completing the course alongside their allied counterparts, and recognised the continued progress of defence forces in safeguarding national, regional and continental peace.

“I was actually heart warmed to see so many brotherly nations participating in this event. That for me lays the foundation of our strategic security,” he observed.

He noted that graduands had been trained “not only to command but to lead, not only to react to challenges, but to anticipate and address issues strategically”.

“Your must motivate those under your command, shape decisions and influence seeking and serve the greater good of your institution, nation and mankind.”

The Defence Minister acknowledged that the security environment had changed with the emergence of terrorism, cybercrime, violent extremism, pandemics, human trafficking, climate change, transnational organised crime and general civilian indiscipline. He said such emerging threats required officers who were adaptive, innovative and capable of finding military and non-military approaches to security.

He commended President Museveni for his “visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to building a professional defence force that has defended Ugandans overtime”.

He announced that government remained committed to building the capacity of the armed forces “to confront both traditional and emerging threats, strengthening regional stability and identifying mechanisms that propel national development”.

“Continuous training is a must,” he reassured the graduands, adding: “When you stop learning, you start dying.”

He concluded by urging them “to serve with integrity, maintain discipline, lead with courage, serve with honour, be patriotic and inspire with integrity”.

“Let the knowledge and skills gained guide sound decisions and effective leadership,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations [CDF and SPA/SO], Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief Joint Staff Lt Gen Jack Bakasumba said the ceremony “marked a significant milestone not only in your individual military careers but also in the continued growth of professional leadership within our armed forces and the wider region”.

He said the successful completion of the demanding course was “a clear demonstration of discipline, intellectual commitment and professional maturity”.

He reminded graduands that “the modern security environment continues to evolve rapidly, characterised by complex threats that demand leaders who are strategic in thought, decisive in action, and adaptive in execution”.

He said the course prepared graduands both intellectually and professionally, transforming them for higher responsibility in command and control. He added that the UPDF remained committed to strengthening strategic military education and expanding military infrastructure “so as to increase on the number of students for each intake”.

He said the course “deepens interoperability and shared understanding of emerging security threats”.

“We value your presence and the course strengthens cooperation among nations,” he told the fraternal students, urging them to carry forward the acquired knowledge and skills to solve evolving challenges.

He encouraged students “to uphold the values of integrity, patriotism, discipline and selfless service as they return to their respective units and formations”.

The Commandant of SCSC Kimaka, Brig Gen Michael Kabango, commended the President and Commander-in-Chief of the UPDF for his “visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the professionalisation and modernisation of the armed forces”.

He said the course builds “professional, and competent leaders, who have the ability to make decisions on complex and dynamic situations” and enhances understanding of national security and contemporary security challenges.

To the graduands of Course 21, the Commandant congratulated them on their “hard fought success” and urged them “to effectively apply the acquired knowledge and skills to mentor others through determination, discipline and resilience”.

“Use lessons learned to strengthen your organisations,” he told the graduands, further urging them to contribute to peace and security in the country and beyond. Brig. Gen. Kabango also noted that the course “strengthens regional and defence cooperation, builds leadership, and enhances military understanding between nations”.

The course comprised 52 students; 38 were Ugandan, while 14 were from other friendly countries including Burundi, Egypt, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, South Africa, South Sudan and Tanzania.

The Chief Guest was accompanied by the Minister of State for Defence in Charge of Veterans Affairs, Hon. Oleru Huda; the Minister of State for Defence in Charge of General Duties, Hon. Grace Akifeza; the Permanent Secretary, MODVA, Mrs Rosette Byengoma; former Commandants of SCSC Kimaka; visiting Commandants from sister colleges; General Officers; members of the faculty and staff; and Defence Attaches accredited to Uganda.

Others present included the Chief of Joint Staff, Lt Gen Jack Bakasumba; the Commander Military Police, Maj Gen William Bainemogisha; the Managing Director of the National Enterprise Corporation, Lt Gen James Mugira; the Joint Staff Logistics, Brig Gen Godwin Karugaba; the Joint Staff Legal Services, Brig Gen Moses Wandera; and the Commandant of the National Defence College Uganda, Brig Gen Alex Olupot.

Best students were recognised for their exceptional performance throughout the one-year course that commenced on 8th July 2025.