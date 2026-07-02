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President Museveni calls for increased UK and European investment 

Mulema Najib
Mulema Najib

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today met The Rt Hon. Baroness Chapman, the United Kingdom’s Minister of State for International Development and Africa, at State House, Entebbe, where they held discussions on strengthening the longstanding partnership between Uganda and the United Kingdom, with particular emphasis on investment and economic cooperation.

During the meeting, President Museveni called upon British and European investors to take a keen interest in investing in Africa, noting that the continent possesses enormous potential for economic growth, trade, and shared prosperity.

The President emphasized that deeper investment partnerships would contribute significantly to value addition, industrialisation, job creation, and the expansion of mutually beneficial trade between Africa and Europe.

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President Museveni welcomed The Rt Hon. Baroness Chapman to Uganda and expressed appreciation for the cordial relations that continue to exist between Uganda and the United Kingdom.

The meeting was also attended by Hon. Haruna Kasolo Kyeyune, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs; Her Excellency Lisa Chesney, the British High Commissioner to Uganda; and other government officials as well as distinguished guests.

 

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ByMulema Najib
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News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and development reporting. Najib is a prolific writer with a solid track record in generating well articulated content especially in the current affairs, tourism and business fields. I must say writing is a kind of passion to me more than a profession. I love to write and aim to improve myself everyday that goes by. You can reach me via email : najibmule@gmail.com or telephone : +256700537838
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