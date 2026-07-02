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UPDF’s Spouses Desk Reviews Progress Of Army Families’ Empowerment Projects In Masindi

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A team from the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Spouses Desk, led by Ms Susan Seruyanga, has visited the spouses of soldiers at the Artillery Division Headquarters in Masindi to assess the progress of empowerment projects under the Presidential support fund.

The visit focused on reviewing ongoing initiatives aimed at strengthening savings and credit cooperative organisations (SACCOs) for spouses of Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces personnel and advancing efforts to reduce household poverty among beneficiaries.

Ms Seruyanga said the engagement was intended to assess achievements, monitor project implementation, and identify areas for improvement under the programme designed to promote self-reliance through practical skills development.

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She noted that the support fund has been instrumental in equipping spouses with vocational and entrepreneurial skills to improve income levels and living standards.

Ms Seruyanga expressed satisfaction with the progress made by the beneficiaries and commended the initiative, crediting the President of Uganda for the programme, the Chief of Defence Forces for continued support, and the Commander of the Artillery Division, Maj Gen Daniel Kakono, for his guidance, which she said has contributed to the smooth implementation of the projects.

She observed that the initiatives have enhanced household incomes and boosted morale among soldiers and their families.

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The projects inspected included: crop farming, tailoring, soap production, piggery, and hairdressing.

In attendance were Maj Onesmus Kakuru, Political Commissar; Dinah Kaija, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer for the Spouses Desk; Walugembe David, Agriculture Officer for the Spouses Desk; and Mukundane Musa, PSF Credit Manager.


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