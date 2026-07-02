PICTORIAL: Skills meet sports at Presidential Skilling initiative showcase event

More than 5,000 students from the seventh cohort have completed six months of free vocational training under the Presidential Initiative on Skilling the Girl and Boy Child (PISGBC).

On Wednesday 1st July, 2026, the trainees showcased a wide range of products and services during the final exhibition held at the Makerere University Rugby Grounds under the theme, “Skilling, Socialising and Showcasing.”

The event was officiated by the Minister of State for Economic Monitoring in the Office of the President, Hon. Santa Sandra Alum Ogwang, who represented the Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda.

The exhibition brought together trainees from the PISGBC centres across Kampala, including Mulago, Subway, Kikoni, Namuwongo, Mutundwe, Nankulabye, Kigowa and Wandegeya.

The trainees displayed products made through vocational training in tailoring and garment design, carpentry and joinery, welding and metal fabrication, hairdressing and weaving, bakery and confectionery, shoemaking and leather works, construction, embroidery, plumbing, electrical installation, electronics and phone repair, mechanics, and tyre recycling.

The event also featured a sports gala in which trainees from the Subway Skilling centre emerged champions in football, while the Kigowa Skilling centre won the netball competition. The winning teams were awarded trophies.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Ogwang commended the Presidential skilling initiative for equipping young people with practical skills that enable them to create jobs, earn incomes and contribute to national development.

“Today’s exhibition is more than just a display of products and talents. It is a demonstration of what can be achieved when our youth are empowered with practical skills, discipline and the confidence to create opportunities for themselves,” she said.

Hon. Ogwang urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the skills they had acquired by embracing entrepreneurship, maintaining discipline and producing quality goods and services capable of competing in local and regional markets.

“As Uganda advances towards attaining higher middle-income status under the Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV) and Vision 2040, skills development remains at the centre of our transformation agenda,” she said.

The Minister added that a modern economy requires a workforce capable of innovating, producing, adding value and creating jobs.

“Every skill acquired is an investment in national productivity, household incomes and sustainable wealth creation,” she noted.

Hon. Ogwang also commended President Yoweri Museveni for championing wealth creation and human capital development.

“I wish to pay special tribute to His Excellency President Museveni for his visionary leadership in championing wealth creation and human capital development. Beyond increasing investment and emphasis on vocational and technical education within our school system, the President further expanded his vision by establishing the Presidential Initiative on Skilling the Girl and Boy Child.”

She noted that through the initiative, thousands of young Ugandans, particularly those who may not have had the opportunity to pursue formal education, are acquiring marketable skills that enable them to become self-reliant, employers and contributors to national development.

In her concluding remarks, she congratulated the trainees upon successfully completing the six-month programme before awarding them certificates.

“To our trainees, I congratulate you on successfully completing the six months of training. Let today’s exhibition be only the beginning of your journey. Continue to sharpen your skills, embrace innovation, uphold discipline and use the knowledge you have acquired to create wealth for yourselves, your families and your communities,” she said.

During the same event, Dr. Faith Mirembe Katana, the Special Presidential Assistant on Skilling and Education and Head of PISGBC, said the initiative has transformed the lives of many young people from Kampala’s informal settlements who were previously involved in substance abuse and crime.

“Industrialists are establishing industries, and we need skilled people to work in them. We don’t need English to make a product. The President established these centres to help those who cannot afford formal education. We also have a team of doctors who help change the trainees’ mindset, and this has greatly benefited them,” Dr. Katana said.

She added that trainees were awarded certificates that will enhance their chances of securing employment and establishing their own businesses.

Trainees Share Success Stories:

Participants expressed appreciation to the government for providing free vocational training, saying the programme had transformed their lives by improving their employability and enabling many to establish their own businesses.

Namirembe Monica, an embroidery trainee from the Mulago Skilling centre, said the programme had equipped her with valuable skills and thanked President Museveni for providing the opportunity.

“I have learnt a lot. By the time we begin making our products, we already have a ready market. In most cases, our products are booked even before they are completed,” she said.

She added: “I thank President Museveni for this initiative because I had dropped out of school due to lack of school fees, but I can now earn an income from the skills I have acquired.”

Nagayi Patience, from the Mutundwe Skilling centre, said the programme had opened up numerous opportunities for her.

After training in shoemaking, she now works from home and earns a profit of about Shs50,000 per day.

She also commended President Museveni for giving hope to young people who had dropped out of school.

Another inspiring testimony came from Daniel Maleesh Allan Ben, who studied hairdressing at the Mulago Skilling centre.

“I can now earn my own income. This has helped me become a job creator, and I thank President Museveni because, without this initiative, I would be nowhere,” he said.

Dr. Bikumbi Grace, a clinical psychologist and addiction specialist, said crime levels had reduced as many former offenders had joined the skilling centres and were now productively engaged after acquiring vocational skills.

Dr. Bikumbi added that through mindset change and rehabilitation programmes, many vulnerable youth had become responsible and hardworking citizens.

“The programme has enabled unemployed young people to acquire additional skills and develop their talents.”

The showcase event also provided an opportunity for members of the public and potential buyers to interact with trainees, view their products and appreciate the impact of the Presidential Skilling initiative in addressing youth unemployment.

The PISGBC programme forms part of the government’s broader efforts to equip young people with practical vocational skills, promote self-employment and improve household incomes in the country.