President Museveni backs single East African AFCON visa, pledges full government support for 2027 tournament 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring Uganda successfully co-hosts the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), pledging full financial backing, accelerated infrastructure development, and enhanced regional cooperation to deliver the continent’s biggest football tournament.

During a high-level meeting with the AFCON Local Organising Committee at State House,Entebbe on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, President Museveni assured officials that the government would provide all the necessary funding and technical support required to meet the strict timelines set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Uganda will jointly host the 2027 AFCON finals alongside Kenya and Tanzania under the East African “Pamoja” initiative, marking the first time the tournament will be staged in the region.

One of the major outcomes of the meeting was President Museveni’s endorsement of a proposal to introduce a common East African entry visa for the duration of the tournament. The proposed visa would allow football fans, tourists, officials, and participating teams to move freely between Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania for four months without requiring separate entry permits.

“This is common sense. I support it,” President Museveni said, directing that discussions be initiated with his counterparts in Kenya and Tanzania to make the arrangement possible before the tournament.

The proposal was presented by Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja while delivering a comprehensive progress report on Uganda’s preparations.

“Your Excellency, this issue of the entry visa is very important. If somebody is coming to Uganda, they should also be able to access Kenya and Tanzania using the same visa for four months,” Rt. Hon. Nabbanja said.

The Acting Commissioner for Citizenship and Immigration Control, Col. Geoffrey Brian Kambere, informed the President that Uganda already operates a similar arrangement with Kenya and Rwanda under the Coalition of the Willing framework.

“That is the spirit of Africa—having one visa so that people can move freely within East Africa. Currently, the arrangement exists between Uganda, Kenya, and Rwanda. The objective now is to mobilize our neighbors under the Pamoja arrangement so that Tanzania also joins,” Col. Kambere explained.

The meeting highlighted the enormous task ahead as Uganda works to complete key infrastructure projects before CAF’s next inspection scheduled for August 31, 2026.

Prime Minister Nabbanja noted that the country was racing against time to complete several strategic projects whose deadline is December 31, 2026. Among the priority projects are the upgrading and expansion of Mandela National Stadium ; fast-tracking the completion of all AFCON training grounds; completion of Kabalega International Airport’s passenger terminal; construction of roads around Hoima City Stadium and other host towns; as well as completion of the 148-kilometer Busunju–Kiboga–Hoima Road.

“Your Excellency, we are time-bound when it comes to all these projects. The completion date should be 31st December,” Rt. Hon. Nabbanja noted.

The Minister of State for Sports,Hon. Peter Ogwang said CAF had already provided Uganda with a detailed infrastructure delivery calendar after inspecting the country’s preparations in January 2024. He said government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies have since been assigned specific responsibilities under a whole-of-government implementation strategy.

“Following your guidance and the directive to Cabinet, preparations for hosting the 27th AFCON tournament are being implemented under a whole-of-government approach. Every ministry, department, and agency is aware of its expected deliverables and timelines,” Hon. Ogwang said.

The Minister of Works and Transport, Hon. Fred Byamukama assured the President that construction of the Busunju–Hoima road would be completed as scheduled.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, Hon. Henry Musasizi pledged the timely release of funds for all approved AFCON projects.

“The most important point is that AFCON has strict timelines, which means these activities must be completed ahead of time. Most of the funding being discussed has already been provided for in the Financial Year that has just commenced,” Hon. Musasizi said.

The meeting was also attended by several Cabinet Ministers, including, Defence Minister, Hon. Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Health Minister, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, and Acting Education Minister, Dr John Chrysostom Muyingo.

Others were Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs Minister, Hon. Minsa Kabanda, Water and Environment Minister, Gen. Kahinda Otafiire, State Minister for Local Government, Hon. Justine Nameere, State Minister for Defence, Hon. Grace Akifeza Ngabirano and State Minister for National Guidance,Hon. Odria Alioni.

Senior Permanent Secretaries such as Dr. Diana Atwine (Health), Ms. Rosette Byengoma (Defence), Dr. Aminah Zawedde (ICT and National Guidance), FUFA President Moses Magogo, KCCA Executive Director,Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki, among other members of the AFCON Local Organising Committee attended the meeting.