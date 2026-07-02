Minister Musasizi tasks MPs to monitor budget implementation in their constituencies

SPEKE RESORT, MUNYONYO: The Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Hon. Henry Musasizi has urged Members of Parliament to monitor implementation of the national budget in their constituencies, saying effective oversight is not only their constitutional mandate but also key to earning the confidence of voters.

Addressing MPs during their induction on Wednesday, 01 July 2026 at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Musasizi said Parliament’s role extends beyond approving the national budget to ensuring that public funds translate into improved service delivery.

“Budget approval is the beginning, not the end. Track whether funds reach the people they were intended for,” he said, urging MPs to ensure value for money sent to their local governments.

Drawing from his experience of serving as an MP for 15 consecutive years, he encouraged legislators to regularly engage local government officials and communities to assess the progress of government-funded projects.

“Most of the money goes to your districts, it goes to your sub-counties. It is important that you ask the Chief Administrative Officer in writing; ask him or her the progress of certain projects, ask If you can together visit those projects, if for example schools have teachers and if they are teaching,” Musasizi said.

He added that such engagement strengthens accountability and enhances an MP’s connection with constituents.

“These things are important to bring you back to Parliament. If you want to be a good Member, sample some parishes under Parish Development Model, meet them, ask them whether they are receiving money in time and what they are using it for,” said Musasizi.

The Minister also revealed plans to strengthen budget discipline by ensuring supplementary expenditure is limited to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances as prescribed in the Public Finance Management Act.

Kassanda North County MP, Hon. Patrick Oshabe, raised concern over delays by the Ministry in submitting budget documents to Parliament, saying the practice limits legislators’ ability to scrutinise government proposals.

“When you became a minister, I thought things would change. Members do not have enough time to scrutinise these documents. Quite often we debate a national budget in one day. Why don’t we have mandatory deadlines?” Oshabe asked.

Kampala Woman MP, Hon. Shamim Malende asked the Minister to address public concerns over double taxation, while the Second Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Crispus Kiyonga called for investment in infrastructure in areas earmarked for industrial parks.

“The Uganda Investment Authority mapped out land for industrial parks country wide but in many of the areas there is no action yet. I think they could be a tool to help achieve the desired ten-fold growth,” Kiyonga said.

The National Planning Authority Chairperson, Prof. Pamela Mbabazi, who made a presentation on the National Development Plan IV, called on MPs to push for legislations that support Uganda Vision 2040, which aims at growing Uganda’s economy to US$500 billion by 2040.

“Parliament is supposed to play critical roles to achieve this vision, including legislation, appropriation, oversight of all Government programmes in line with the grand strategy, debating in line with the Vision,” Mbabazi said.