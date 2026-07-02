Entebbe Muslims Reconcile Following UMSC Mediation

The Entebbe Muslim Council leadership and County Muslim leaders have reconciled following a mediation meeting chaired by Hon. Hadji Abbas Muluubya Ssekyanzi, the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) Secretary General, at the UMSC Headquarters.

The two sides unanimously agreed to reconcile, maintain the status quo that existed before the disagreements, and work together to strengthen coordination and cooperation in serving the Muslim community.

The meeting was convened on Wednesday July 1st 2026 to harmonise administrative misunderstandings between Sheikh Farouk Ssendija, the Entebbe District Kadhi, and some members of the Entebbe Muslim Council leadership on one side, and Sheikh Rajab Twesigye, the Entebbe County Sheikh, together with members of the County leadership on the other.

The meeting was attended by several UMSC senior officials, including Hon. Counsel Haj Muhammad Aluma, Deputy Secretary General in charge of Finance and Administration; Hon. Abdu-Razaq Arinda, Deputy Secretary General in charge of Planning and Development; and Hon. Yaziidi Katurebe, Secretary for Administration and Human Resource.

In his remarks, Hon. Muluubya guided the visiting delegation through the background of UMSC, its structures, and ongoing activities, while emphasising the importance of following established administrative channels provided for under the UMSC Constitution.

The Deputy Secretary Generals, Counsel Haj Aluma and Hon. Arinda, also encouraged both parties to resolve their differences amicably and prioritise unity while executing their responsibilities.

Both sides were given an opportunity to present their concerns, after which Hon. Muluubya guided them on mechanisms for addressing administrative matters through proper consultation and dialogue.

Following deliberations, the parties agreed on several resolutions, including continued reconciliation, preservation of existing arrangements, and joint efforts by the District Kadhi, County Sheikh, and the Office of the Secretary General to address other administrative issues affecting their cooperation.

They also agreed to establish and operate a joint bank account where all funds collected from tenants will be deposited to enhance transparency and accountability.

The two sides expressed appreciation to the Mufti and the UMSC administration for their continued efforts towards streamlining Muslim activities across the country.