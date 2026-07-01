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How Kenya’s Athletics Stars Triumphed at the World Championships in Tokyo, Earning $157,000 in Prize Money

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From 13 to 21 September 2025, Kenya’s athletics team once again proved they are one of the strongest in the world, winning seven gold medals at the World Championships in Tokyo and finishing second in the overall medal table – just behind the United States. Fans across Kenya followed every race, and many didn’t just watch – they actively backed their favourites through betting. If you want to stay in the thick of the action and never miss a valuable opportunity, fast and secure access to your betting platform is essential. A quick betting login lets you enter your account in seconds and grab the odds before they shift – crucial in athletics, where prices change in a flash.

Contents
How Kenya Conquered TokyoWhy Athletics Is an Underrated Betting MarketStep-by-Step Guide: How to Log In and Bet on AthleticsStep 1: Quick betting login.Step 2: Deposit via M-Pesa.Step 3: Find your event.Step 4: Analyse the odds and select your bet.Step 5: Place your bet.Three Kenyan Athletics Stars to FollowFaith Kipyegon – Queen of the Middle DistancesEmmanuel Wanyonyi – The New Star of the Men’s 800 MetresBeatrice Chebet – Double World ChampionDiamond League 2025: Key Moments for BettingFAQ: Common Questions About Betting on AthleticsIs betting on athletics legal in Kenya?What markets are available for athletics betting?How quickly will I receive my winnings after a race?Conclusion

How Kenya Conquered Tokyo

2025 was a truly historic year for Kenyan athletics. 58 athletes travelled to Tokyo, and many returned home with medals. Here are the tournament’s standout performers:

Athlete

Event

Result

Prize Money (USD)

Beatrice Chebet

5000 m

Gold

$70,000

Beatrice Chebet

10,000 m

Gold

$70,000

Faith Kipyegon

1500 m

Gold

$70,000

Faith Kipyegon

5000 m

Silver

$35,000

Emmanuel Wanyonyi

800 m

Gold

$70,000

Lilian Odira

800 m

Gold

$70,000

Faith Cherotich

3000 m SC

Gold

$70,000

Peres Jepchirchir

Marathon

Gold

$70,000

Dorcas Ewoi

1500 m

Silver

$35,000

The total prize money earned by Kenyan athletes from gold medals alone exceeded 500,000.

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Why Athletics Is an Underrated Betting Market

Many Kenyan bettors are used to wagering on football – the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga. But athletics offers a completely different experience. Here are a few reasons to take a closer look at this market:

  1. High predictability of favourites. Unlike football, where an underdog can beat a giant, in running events an athlete’s class is immediately visible. Faith Kipyegon hasn’t lost a final at a major championship since 2021.

  2. Fast bet settlement. An 800-metre race lasts under two minutes – you’ll know the result almost instantly.

  3. Transparent statistics. Personal bests, seasonal results, form – all the data is available for analysis before the start.

  4. Fewer random factors. No referee errors like in football, no weather swings like in cricket. Running is a pure contest of fitness and tactics.

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Log In and Bet on Athletics

If you’re new to betting or just want a refresher on the process, here’s a simple walkthrough:

Step 1: Quick betting login.

Go to your account login page. Enter the phone number and password you set during registration. If you haven’t signed up yet, click “Register”, fill in the short form (phone number, password, name), and verify your account via an SMS code. The whole process takes no more than two minutes.

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Step 2: Deposit via M-Pesa.

Select M-Pesa in the deposits section, enter the amount you wish to deposit, and confirm the transaction via the STK push on your phone. The minimum deposit is usually KSh 50, and funds appear instantly.

Step 3: Find your event.

In the main menu, choose “Athletics” or use the search bar to locate a specific competition – for example, “World Athletics Championships” or “Diamond League”.

Step 4: Analyse the odds and select your bet.

Explore the available markets: outright winner, top-3 finish, individual time, head-to-head (who will finish higher: Athlete A or Athlete B). Compare odds with other platforms if you use more than one.

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Step 5: Place your bet.

Tap on the odds, enter your stake in the bet slip, and confirm. You’re all set!

And it is best to place bets through the online betting app. That’s because they’re fast, secure, and available on Android and iOS.

Three Kenyan Athletics Stars to Follow

Faith Kipyegon – Queen of the Middle Distances

A three-time Olympic champion and now a four-time world champion in the 1500 metres. The odds of Kipyegon winning the Tokyo final were around 1.15 – that’s how dominant she is. But betting on her time was more interesting: for example, under 3:52.50 at odds of 1.85 sailed in comfortably – she clocked 3:52.15.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi – The New Star of the Men’s 800 Metres

The 20-year-old Wanyonyi burst onto the elite scene at lightning speed. In June 2025 he posted the world’s fastest time of the season – 1:41.95 – then confirmed his class in the World Championship final, taking gold with a dramatic finish. The odds on him winning in Tokyo were around 2.20 – a great opportunity for those who tracked his form throughout the season.

Beatrice Chebet – Double World Champion

Chebet pulled off something incredible: she won both the 5000 m and 10,000 m at the same championship. In June, at the Rome Diamond League, she narrowly missed the world record in the 5000 m by just 2.5 seconds. Ahead of Tokyo, sharp bettors who spotted her phenomenal form could have backed Chebet for double gold at odds of around 4.50 – and it paid off.

Diamond League 2025: Key Moments for Betting

Beyond the World Championships, the Diamond League – the premier commercial athletics series – also offers excellent betting opportunities. Here are the key results from last season worth knowing:

Meet

Key Result

Betting Significance

Rome

Beatrice Chebet – 14:03.69 (5000 m)

Confirmed form ahead of World Championships

Stockholm

Emmanuel Wanyonyi – 1:41.95 (world-leading time)

Signal to back him for Worlds gold

Prefontaine Classic

10,000 m World Championships trials

Indicator of the national team lineup

FAQ: Common Questions About Betting on Athletics

Yes, sports betting is fully legal in Kenya. All licensed platforms, including the one we reference, operate under the supervision of the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB).

What markets are available for athletics betting?

Main markets include: outright winner, top-3 finish, head-to-head between two athletes, total time (over/under), and outright tournament winner (e.g., Diamond League overall champion).

How quickly will I receive my winnings after a race?

Bets are usually settled within 1–2 minutes of the official results being announced. Winnings are credited to your betting account instantly.

Conclusion

Kenyan athletics is not only a source of national pride but also a serious market for those who understand the sport. The victories of Faith Kipyegon, Beatrice Chebet, and Emmanuel Wanyonyi in Tokyo brought in millions of shillings in prize money – and sharp bettors who followed their form all season also came out ahead.

Now you know how to analyse athletes’ performances, which markets to target, and how to log in quickly to place your bets. A quick betting login is your first step towards putting this knowledge into practice.


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