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Six Arrested Over Alleged Panga-Wielding Robberies in Kabowa

Mubiru Ivan
Mubiru Ivan
Arrested suspects

KABOWA, RUBAGA: The Katwe Police Division is holding six suspects in connection with a series of alleged panga-wielding robberies reported within the Kampala Metropolitan Area, particularly in Kabowa, Rubaga Division.

Police also impounded two motorcycles believed to have been used in the commission of the crimes.

According to SP Racheal Kawala, Public Relations Officer- Kampala Metropolitan Police, on 29 June 2026, police received a report from a businessman and resident of Kabowa who was allegedly attacked and robbed by unknown assailants.

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Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim, accompanied by his sister, was travelling to Kironde Zone, Ndeeba Parish, Rubaga Division, to purchase food when they were intercepted by two men riding motorcycles and armed with pangas. The suspects allegedly assaulted the victims before robbing them of a handbag, a mobile phone, and an unspecified amount of cash.

“With the support of first responders and members of the public, one of the suspects was apprehended at the scene. He was identified as Mutyaba Nasir and was subsequently arrested and taken to Kabowa Police Station for further processing,” Kawala said in a statement today.

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly provided information that led to the arrest of five alleged accomplices, identified as:

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  • Musinguzi Herbert
  • Kalyango Patrick
  • Talemwa Owen
  • Kyeyune Ronald
  • Mwase Ivan

Police also recovered and impounded two motorcycles, registration numbers UMA 281KD and UMA 359EV, which are suspected to have been used to transport the assailants during the robberies.

Preliminary findings further indicate that the suspects operate as boda boda riders attached to Bakiga Boda Boda Stage and Gavan Boda Boda Stage in Kabowa.

“The suspects remain in police custody as investigations continue. Police are working to establish whether they are linked to other similar aggravated robbery cases reported across the Kampala Metropolitan Area. Efforts are also underway to identify additional victims and recover stolen property,” Kawala added.

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“The Uganda Police Force commends members of the public whose prompt response and cooperation contributed to the arrest of the first suspect.”


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ByMubiru Ivan
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Mubiru Ivan is political and current affairs reporter. He loves to tell a story inside a story.
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