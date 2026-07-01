South Sudan: UPDF Female Soldiers Commended For Professionalism

Female soldiers of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) serving under Operation Mlinzi wa Kimya in South Sudan have been commended for their discipline, professionalism, and strong performance in the line of duty.

The commendation was made by the Joint Taskforce Commander, Brig Gen Anthony Mbuusi Lugwago who praised the troops for their dedication and commitment in support of peace and stability operations in South Sudan.

Brig Gen Lugwago particularly highlighted the contribution of female soldiers, noting that they continue to demonstrate resilience and competence during training exercises and operational tasks.

He observed that their performance in range exercises and other military drills reflects growing professionalism and confirms their ability to undertake demanding roles within the force.

“Through their performance and determination, they have shown that what male soldiers can do, female soldiers can also do,” he said.

Brig Gen Lugwago expressed appreciation to the UPDF leadership for its support to Operation Mlinzi wa Kimya, thanking President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and Commander Land Force Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga for ensuring that deployed troops are adequately supported.

Meanwhile, Lt Col Carol Basaliza, Head of Women Affairs – Land Force, urged the female soldiers to maintain high standards of discipline, noting that serving in a foreign environment requires strict adherence to the values and professional conduct of the UPDF.

Lt Col Basaliza appreciated the Army leadership for promoting opportunities for women within the force, saying their participation continues to strengthen the institution and inspire future generations of female soldiers.

Present were senior and junior officers serving under Operation Mlinzi wa Kimya in South Sudan.