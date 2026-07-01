Government Declares War on Cattle Theft in Greater Mbarara, Over 20 Suspects Arrested

KAMPALA, The Government has declared a war on cattle theft in the Greater Mbarara region as Minister Babalanda orders RDCs, Police to make livestock theft a top security priority in the region.

Addressing journalists this evening at the Uganda Media Centre, the Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, said the vice has reached “alarming proportions” and is threatening household incomes and Government’s wealth creation agenda.

Minister Babalanda said livestock is the backbone of Ankole and much of western Uganda, representing years of hard work, family wealth, and hope for a better future.

“The theft is therefore not merely a criminal offence against individual farmers; but also a direct attack on Government’s wealth creation agenda and our national mission of lifting Ugandans out of poverty,” she said.

She expressed particular concern that some of the stolen cattle were purchased using Parish Development Model (PDM) funds. “When criminals steal such livestock, they are sabotaging one of Government’s flagship socio-economic transformation programmes and frustrating the efforts of hardworking Ugandans,” she noted.

As Minister responsible for coordinating Resident District Commissioners, Hon. Babalanda directed all RDCs, RCCs, District Internal Security Officers (DISOs) and district security committees across Greater Mbarara to treat cattle theft with the same urgency as other organised crimes.

She also called on the Uganda Police Force to “intensify intelligence-led operations, increase patrols, strengthen investigations and dismantle the criminal syndicates” behind the thefts.

The Minister commended the Mbarara RDC, Mr. Nicholas Nuwagira, the District Police Commander, and the district security team for progress already made. “Their operations have already led to the arrest of more than twenty suspects believed to be members of the organised criminal network responsible for these thefts,” she said.

Government investigations show that many stolen animals are sold in Mitooma and Kasese, while others are smuggled into the Democratic Republic of Congo.

To curb this, the Minister directed authorities in Mitooma and Kasese to immediately tighten enforcement of livestock movement regulations. “No animal should be transported or traded without proper movement permits and verification of ownership. Livestock markets, checkpoints and transport corridors must be subjected to heightened inspection,” she directed.

She further reminded police commanders to fully deploy motorcycles procured by Government to enhance mobility, surveillance, and rapid response in farming communities.

Minister Babalanda urged cattle keepers to secure kraals, identify animals, and report suspicious movements. She also tasked LC I and LC III Chairpersons, Parish Chiefs, Gombolola Internal Security Officers, and local security committees to strengthen neighborhood vigilance.

“Security is a shared responsibility. Many of these criminals are known within the communities where they live or conduct business,” she said, warning that anyone who harbours, finances, transports or knowingly purchases stolen cattle “will face the full force of the law.”

The Minister assured livestock farmers that a coordinated security response is underway to dismantle the networks, recover stolen animals where possible, and ensure prosecution of suspects.

“We cannot achieve the goals of the Parish Development Model, commercial agriculture and household wealth creation if criminals are allowed to rob citizens of the very assets Government has helped them acquire,” she said.

“Government remains committed to protecting lives, property and the investments of every Ugandan. Together, Government and wananchi will defeat this vice and restore confidence among our farming communities”, she concluded.