MPs to Receive Vehicle Funds by July 10, Says Finance Minister Musasizi

By Watchdog Uganda Reporter

KAMPALA – Members of Parliament are expected to receive funds to purchase official vehicles by July 10, 2026, the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Henry Musasizi, has announced.

Speaking during the induction seminar for the 12th Parliament at Speke Resort Munyonyo on Tuesday, Musasizi said the money will be released as part of the first-quarter disbursements for the 2026/27 financial year.

“The money meant for the purchase of cars for Members of Parliament is expected to be released by July 10, 2026,” the minister said.

Musasizi also urged legislators to appreciate his role in ensuring that MPs’ allowances were excluded from the recently introduced 40 percent income tax.

Beyond the issue of vehicle facilitation, the minister reminded lawmakers that passing the national budget is only the beginning of Parliament’s oversight role.

He called on MPs to thoroughly scrutinise Ministerial Policy Statements, make effective use of reports from the Auditor General, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), and the Local Government Public Accounts Committee (LGPAC), and ensure that public funds are spent for their intended purposes.

“The responsibility of Parliament does not end with approving the budget. Effective oversight is essential to ensure value for money and improved service delivery,” he said.

The release of vehicle funds is expected to reignite public debate over parliamentary expenditure, particularly at a time when many Ugandans continue to demand increased investment in critical sectors such as healthcare, education, road infrastructure, and job creation.

Facilitation for MPs’ vehicles has long been a contentious issue, with supporters arguing that legislators require reliable transport to effectively represent their constituencies, while critics question the timing and size of the expenditure amid competing national priorities.

The 12th Parliament is currently undergoing an induction programme ahead of the commencement of its legislative business