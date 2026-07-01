Gen Muhoozi Holds Crisis Talks With Nation Media Group Owners Over Daily Monitor, NTV Uganda Shutdown

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has held closed-door talks with owners of Nation Media Group at the Special Forces Command Headquarters in a bid to resolve the ongoing shutdown of NTV Uganda, Daily Monitor, KFM, and Dembe FM.

The high-level meeting in Entebbe brought together Tanzanian businessman Rostam Aziz, who recently acquired a controlling stake in Nation Media Group, his son Saam Aziz, and Georgia Mutagaywa, the Chief of Staff of Taarifa Ltd.

Also present were journalist Andrew Mwenda and UPDF acting Director of Defence Public Information Col. Chris Magezi.

The Shutdown

The talks follow a dramatic military operation that began in the early hours of Sunday, June 28, when security forces moved onto Nation Media Group premises in Namuwongo and the broadcaster’s facilities at Kampala Serena Hotel.

By dawn, NTV Uganda and Spark TV had gone off air, while KFM and Dembe FM stopped broadcasting. Operations at the Daily Monitor were also disrupted.

Gen. Muhoozi later publicly defended the action, accusing the media house of running what he described as a malicious campaign against the government and promoting foreign and opposition interests.

A Media and Security Test

The development has sparked a heated national debate over the balance between national security concerns and press freedom.

The shutdown came only months after Rostam Aziz completed the takeover of Nation Media Group, ending decades of majority ownership by the Aga Khan’s media interests.

Sources familiar with the Entebbe discussions say the meeting focused on concerns raised by security agencies about media coverage, as well as possible steps toward restoring operations.

What Happens Next?

Rostam Aziz’s decision to travel to Entebbe personally suggests both sides are seeking a negotiated solution to a crisis that has major political, legal, and commercial implications.

For millions of Ugandans who rely on NTV Uganda, KFM, and the Daily Monitor for news and information, attention is now focused on whether the outlets will be allowed to resume operations — and under what conditions.

Media stakeholders are also watching closely for any implications for editorial independence and the broader operating environment for journalists in Uganda.

Watchdog Uganda will continue following developments as discussions between the government, security agencies, and Nation Media Group continue.