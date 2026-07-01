Minister Babalanda Calls for Collective Action to End Adolescent Pregnancy, GBV, and Corruption in Busoga

JINJA– The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, yesterday officiated the Jinja District Local Government’s Women’s Day celebrations at Namagera Town Council Headquarters.

The event was held under the theme: _“Scaling up Investment to Accelerate Access to Justice for all Women and Girls in Uganda,”_ which aligns with the global campaign, _“Rights, Justice, Action for all Women and Girls.”_

Hon. Babalanda paid special tribute to H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for championing women’s empowerment in Uganda. She noted that before the NRM came to power, women were largely confined to domestic roles with limited influence in national affairs.

“Through the President’s vision of fundamental change, women have risen to occupy the highest levels of leadership and decision-making in our country,” she said.

Citing data from the Inter-Parliamentary Union and UN Women, the Minister said Uganda now ranks 6th globally in female representation in the Executive, with women holding about 49 percent of Cabinet positions. In Parliament, women constitute approximately 35.3 percent of Members, placing Uganda among the top ten in Africa for women’s parliamentary representation. She described the figures as proof of Government’s commitment to gender equality and inclusive governance.

The Minister said Government has gone beyond political representation to invest in women’s economic empowerment. She highlighted affirmative-action initiatives under the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, and the Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity for Women Enterprises (GROW) Project, which have enabled millions of women to participate in Uganda’s socio-economic transformation. Similar affirmative action, she added, exists in education, healthcare, and youth empowerment programmes.

Despite the milestones, Hon. Babalanda said the region still faces serious challenges. Busoga records one of the highest adolescent pregnancy rates in the country, estimated between 28.4 and 34 percent, compared to the national average of 24 percent. Urban poverty in the area stands at about 12 percent.

“Poverty continues to expose many girls and women to exploitation, gender-based violence, school dropout and denial of their fundamental rights,” she noted.

The Minister said the fight to protect women and girls is not Government’s alone. “It is a responsibility that rests upon all of us—leaders, parents, religious institutions, cultural leaders, civil society, and every citizen of Busoga. We must complement President Museveni’s deliberate efforts by protecting our girls, keeping them in school, supporting women’s economic empowerment, and promoting justice and dignity for every woman.”

She urged the public to embrace the President’s call for _“Kisanja No Sleep, No Corruption”_, warning that corruption and bribery create fertile ground for the exploitation and marginalization of women and girls.

“Every shilling lost through corruption is a missed opportunity to educate or treat a girl, empower a woman, or improve their access to justice,” she said.

Minister Babalanda said Government has created the policies and programmes for women to thrive. She called it a collective duty to ensure every girl in Busoga benefits, so that no one is left behind as Uganda advances toward higher middle-income status under Vision 2040 and National Development Plan IV.

She urged every woman to believe in herself, every man to champion women’s rights, and every leader to serve with integrity. “Together, we can build a society where every woman and every girl lives free from discrimination, violence and poverty, and is empowered to realise her full potential”. she said

The Minister commended the leadership of Jinja District for organizing the celebrations and assured them to work together to transform Busoga.