State House launches Strategic Development Plan, Service Delivery Standards and Client Charter 

The government has called upon State House staff to strengthen implementation, accountability and service delivery as the institution launched its Strategic Development Plan, Client Charter and Service Delivery Standards.

The documents were launched today at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel by the Minister of State for Economic Monitoring, Hon. Santa Sandra Alum Ogwang, who represented the Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Ogwang commended State House staff for their dedication and professionalism in supporting the Presidency and congratulated them for their contribution to the successful conclusion of the recently concluded General Elections.

She, however, emphasized that the work ahead remains enormous as the government embarks on implementing its commitments under the 2026–2031 National Resistance Movement (NRM) Manifesto and the Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV).

“Our national commitment is to achieve higher household incomes, full monetization of the economy and employment for sustainable socio-economic transformation,” she noted.

The Minister further reminded staff of H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s recent directive that the new term would be characterized by “no more sleep and no more corruption,” calling upon all public servants to embrace hard work, integrity and accountability.

She also highlighted Uganda’s ambitious Tenfold Growth Strategy, which seeks to expand the country’s economy from approximately USD 50 billion to USD 500 billion by 2040, saying the target demands greater efficiency and commitment across government institutions.

Hon. Ogwang observed that the State House plays a critical role in providing technical, logistical and administrative support to the Presidency, noting that the institution’s newly launched Strategic Development Plan translates the President’s vision and national aspirations into practical actions.

She urged State House management and staff to ensure the effective implementation of the Strategic Development Plan, Client Charter and Service Delivery Standards, stressing that the documents should become practical tools for improving service delivery rather than remain on shelves.

The Minister called for stronger internal implementation, monitoring and evaluation systems to ensure the institution continues to uphold excellence, integrity, transparency and citizen-centred service delivery in support of Uganda’s socio-economic transformation.

Earlier, the State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye, described the launch as the culmination of a deliberate and consultative process aimed at strengthening institutional capacity to effectively support H.E. the President and the Vice President in executing their constitutional responsibilities.

She said the Strategic Development Plan provides a comprehensive framework for institutional planning, resource allocation, performance management and organizational growth, while the Client Charter and Service Delivery Standards reinforce accountability, transparency and continuous improvement in service delivery.

Ms. Barekye called upon managers and staff to translate the commitments contained in the documents into action, emphasizing that their success would ultimately be measured by effective implementation.

The Head of Human Resource Management at State House, Mr. Benon Twinobusingye, described the launch as a significant milestone in the institution’s development, noting that the documents provide a clear roadmap for achieving State House’s strategic objectives while strengthening support to the Presidency.

Representing the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service, the Acting Commissioner for Public Service Inspection, Mr. Fred Ojok, commended the collaborative efforts between State House, the Ministry of Public Service and the National Planning Authority in developing the documents.

He emphasized that implementation and continuous performance measurement would determine the success of the Strategic Development Plan, Client Charter and Service Delivery Standards, urging staff to embrace the documents as tools for improving efficiency, accountability and citizen-centred service delivery.

The Strategic Development Plan, Client Charter and Service Delivery Standards are expected to strengthen institutional planning, improve service delivery, enhance accountability and align State House operations with the government’s national development priorities.