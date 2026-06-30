MPs induction starts with call for accountability

The Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Marksons Oboth, has challenged Members of the 12th Parliament to uphold integrity, accountability and evidence-based legislation as they begin their legislative journey.

He said the quality of Parliament’s work will ultimately determine Ugandans’ livelihood.

Speaking at the opening of a five-day induction seminar for Members of the 12th Parliament at Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo on Tuesday, 30 June, 2026, Oboth said the seminar is intended to equip legislators with the knowledge and skills required to effectively execute their constitutional mandate.

The seminar is held under the theme “Legislating for Improved and Sustained Quality of Life,” and continues until 4 July 2026.

“This tailor-made induction is a recognition of the importance of high-quality preparation as an enabler of practice, as we accelerate your learning of parliamentary practice, processes and proceedings,” Oboth said.

He said Parliament carries enormous expectations in driving Uganda’s socio-economic transformation, adding that the knowledge acquired during the induction should serve as a catalyst in addressing the aspirations of citizens.

The Speaker unveiled what he described as the guiding principles of the 12th Parliament, placing zero tolerance for corruption at the centre of the institution’s agenda.

“Do not ask for payment for trips which you have not taken. Do not come and sign in the book of attendance when you do not attend committee meetings. Do not go and get money for field trips where you have not gone. Accountability starts with us,” he said.

He also urged legislators to base debates on facts rather than speculation.

“We expect ourselves, after this induction, that when you rise to speak, you speak from facts. You will have evidence. You will not be bringing a WhatsApp discussion or fake news in Parliament,” he said.

Oboth further pledged to promote an open Parliament with stronger engagement with the media and enhanced transparency.

“We believe that when we are open, we will be honest. We should have an open Parliament, which is accessible and fosters transparency. There should be no mysteries about the decisions of Parliament,” he added.

He also emphasised proactive oversight, encouraging committees to monitor government projects in real time instead of waiting until programmes fail.

“When we go and ask ministers to oversee what is being done, rather than waiting to do a post-mortem, we need to be proactive in our oversight role,” he said.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja called on Members of Parliament to work closely with government in implementing programmes aimed at transforming livelihoods and attaining upper middle income status.

“Our constitutional duty is to support the government and the President of the Republic of Uganda in moving Uganda to upper-middle-income status through legislation that enhances development, especially income, and transforms livelihoods,” Nabbanja said.

She said government had implemented 88 percent of the commitments contained in the ruling party’s 2021-2026 manifesto and argued that the progress had strengthened Uganda’s investment profile.

“Uganda is now one of the best investment destinations in Africa, according to the 2024 Annual Investment Meeting in Abu Dhabi,” she said.

Nabbanja pledged to ensure ministers regularly attend Parliament and respond to legislators.

“I promise that I will present government business. I will answer and respond to your questions during Prime Minister’s Question Time and I will also prevail over ministers to attend Parliament,” she said.

She urged legislators to view oversight as a means of improving government performance rather than confrontation.

“Oversight is not about confrontation; it is about strengthening government performance. Our goal should always be to improve society,” she said.

Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, reminded legislators that Parliament’s legitimacy would be measured by the quality of its service to citizens rather than political rhetoric.

“Every Parliament inherits more than a Chamber, a set of Rules and a legislative calendar. It inherits the hopes of millions of citizens, the unfinished work of those who came before it, and the constitutional duty to leave the institution stronger than it found it,” he said.

Ssenyonyi stressed that Parliament exists to scrutinise government and not merely approve Executive proposals.

“Parliament was never designed as a passage point for Government proposals. It exists to interrogate policy before it becomes law, to scrutinise expenditure before it is authorised, and to demand accountability after public resources have been spent.”

He defended the constitutional role of the Opposition, arguing that strong oversight strengthens rather than weakens democracy.

“A strong Opposition is one of the principal safeguards against the abuse of public power,” he said.

As the 12th Parliament begins its work, Ssenyonyi challenged MPs to evaluate every decision against its impact on ordinary Ugandans.

Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige, said the five-day programme had been carefully designed to prepare legislators for their constitutional responsibilities through sessions on parliamentary procedure, governance, budgeting, oversight, leadership, technology, cybersecurity, media management and ethical leadership.

He said the induction would give Members a comprehensive understanding of Parliament’s role within Uganda’s governance architecture while strengthening their ability to legislate, represent constituents and hold government accountable.

Development partners also pledged continued support to Parliament.

Westminster Foundation for Democracy Country Director Joseph Munyangabo said Uganda’s Parliament remained a model of inclusive representation through its affirmative action framework and encouraged Members to strengthen oversight, accountability and public participation.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Development Programme said Parliament would play a decisive role in ensuring public resources translate into tangible development outcomes, urging legislators to focus on implementation, accountability and efficient public investment.

The induction seminar brings together both newly elected and returning legislators ahead of the formal commencement of business in the 12th Parliament, with sessions focusing on legislation, oversight, budgeting, governance, technology, leadership and public accountability.