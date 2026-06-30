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REVEALED: Why President Museveni Directed a Security-Led Inquiry Into Nation Media Group

Mubiru Ivan
Mubiru Ivan

There has been mixed public reaction following a security-led operation conducted on 28 June 2026 at the headquarters of Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda. While some critics described the operation as a serious restriction on media freedom, authorities have maintained that it was part of an ongoing security inquiry.

The operation disrupted the broadcaster’s television stations, NTV Uganda and Spark TV, as well as radio stations KFM and Dembe FM. It also affected the production of the Daily Monitor newspaper.

On 30 June 2026, the government, through the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, issued a statement explaining the operation.

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In the statement, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Hon. Justine Kasule Lumumba, said the events of 28 June 2026 were the result of a security-led inquiry instituted by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

“The inquiry involves the Uganda People’s Defence Forces, the Criminal Investigations Directorate of the Uganda Police Force, other security agencies and experts,” Hon. Lumumba said.

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She added that the government would provide further information once the inquiry is concluded.

What prompted the President’s directive?

According to government sources, concerns over the relationship between the government and Nation Media Group had been building for some time.

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During the 2025 presidential campaign, President Museveni reportedly expressed interest in meeting the management of Nation Media Group Uganda to discuss the company’s coverage of government affairs and explore ways of improving relations. However, the meeting did not take place.

Government officials have previously said the President believed the media house’s reporting was hostile, unbalanced, and unfair to his administration. They also said he had hoped to engage the company’s leadership on what they described as the need for balanced and constructive reporting.

A senior government source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the President remained concerned that, despite repeated public criticism of the publication’s editorial approach, the media house continued publishing what the government considered distorted and negative reports about him and his administration.

Over the years, President Museveni has publicly criticized the Daily Monitor, accusing it of bias and, on some occasions, referring to it as an “enemy of the state.” In public rallies, national addresses, and media appearances, he has also alleged that the newspaper promotes foreign interests and maintains an unfair editorial stance against his government.

On 27 December 2025, President Museveni reportedly wrote to Nation Media Group Uganda Managing Director Susan Nsibirwa in response to an earlier request regarding media coverage of his campaign activities. In the letter, he indicated that he had instructed his Principal Private Secretary to organize a meeting with the company’s leadership.

“I have seen your letter dated 8th November, 2025, requesting permission for your journalists to cover our activities. It is true that I am aware of the ban on your journalists. This is on account of the hostility and neo-colonial positions of your publication,” the President wrote.

“I can meet you and tell you all this myself,” he added.

Officials at Nation Media Group have maintained that they were still awaiting the proposed meeting at the time of the recent security operation and remained willing to engage with the government.

“We are very willing to have that meeting,” a Nation Media Group official, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, told this news website.

 


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ByMubiru Ivan
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Mubiru Ivan is political and current affairs reporter. He loves to tell a story inside a story.
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