Bobi Wine Unfollows Everyone on TikTok Except NTV Uganda Amid Media Crackdown

KAMPALA | WATCHDOG UGANDA — Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, has ignited a massive social media firestorm after downsizing his TikTok following list to just one account: NTV Uganda.

The highly symbolic digital move is being widely interpreted as a direct act of defiance and solidarity following a dramatic weekend military raid on the Nation Media Group (NMG) outlets in Kampala.

The Single ‘Follow’ Heard Round Uganda

A screen recording rapidly circulating across X and WhatsApp showcases Bobi Wine’s verified TikTok account ( @he_bobiwine ). Despite commanding a massive audience of 3.4 million followers, the platform’s “Following” counter rests at exactly 1.

When clicked, the solitary account listed is @ntvug —the official handle of NTV Uganda.

Social Media Reaction: Shared extensively under captions like “BREAKING: In solidarity with NTV,” the clip has triggered a wave of viral reactions. While some internet users reacted with amusement to the ultimate digital snub of all other handles, many opposition supporters have hailed it as a clever masterclass in modern political messaging.

A Deepening Media Crackdown

The timing of the digital gesture carries heavy political weight. Over the weekend, military personnel ordered the closure of NTV Uganda, Spark TV, and the Daily Monitor newspaper following an escalation of tensions between state authorities and independent press.

The military operation came shortly after security directives targeted the media houses over their political coverage. NTV Uganda has embarked to report via its online platforms. defiant

Bobi Wine, the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), remains in self-exile following the highly contentious January 2026 general elections. Operating from abroad, the popstar-turned-politician has radically sharpened his rhetoric against the state, using international platforms and his massive digital footprint to bypass domestic restrictions.

No Official Statements Yet

As of Tuesday afternoon, Bobi Wine’s TikTok profile still reflects the exclusive, single-account following status.

Neither the NUP secretariat nor the management of NTV Uganda has issued a formal press statement regarding the development. However, media analysts note that in Uganda’s highly volatile political landscape, subtle digital actions frequently substitute for formal declarations, serving to mobilize public opinion and signal political alignments.