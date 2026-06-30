UWOPA renews push for stronger laws to shape Uganda’s future

Legislators under the Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA) have been encouraged to contribute to the dismantling of structural inequalities through targeted legislation, equitable resource distribution and effective representation.

Speaker Jacob Marksons Oboth said UWOPA has been the most enduring and influential parliamentary group since its inception in 1989, and urged members to push for the logical conclusion of several draft laws that have been initiated under its the auspices.

“As a former Chairperson of the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, I can attest to the effectiveness of UWOPA in influencing legislation like the Domestic Violence Act 2010, Prohibition of FGM Act 2009, and the Succession (Amendment) Act 2022, among others. I therefore, challenge intending leadership to build upon the formidable foundation that your predecessors set, in order to accelerate progress, ensure operational continuity and preserve institutional memory,” Oboth said.

The Speaker’s remarks were contained in a speech presented by Bukanga North County Member of Parliament, Hon. Nathan Byanyima during the an induction seminar organised by UWOPA, for members of the 12th Parliament on Monday, 29 June 2026.

Oboth said the numerical increment in the number of women leaders ought to be matched by a desirable qualitative impact of their leadership.

“As we embark on the First Session of the 12th Parliament, I ask the members to be alive to the existential challenges that require legislation, budgetary and representative interventions. This will guide your strategies for influencing relevant public policy and legislation,” he added.

The Speaker commended the membership of male legislators in the association, and urged them to be strong allies in the pursuit of gender equality and inclusivity.

The Chairperson of UWOPA, Hon. Sarah Opendi expressed concern over the level of violence against women and girls, alluding to the 2016 Uganda Demographic Health Survey and 2025 Police Crime Report.

She observed that much as men and boys face violence, the biggest burden is on women and girls with10,492 cases reported to the Police..

“What is most shocking is that out of these 10,000 cases reported, only 713 convictions were attained and this should form the basis for the 12th Parliament to support the Justice Law and Order sector, because most of these cases lag behind because of lack of resources to conclude investigations,” Opendi said.

She encouraged all female legislators to become part of the association, so as to have a solid voice in the House and committees.

“You are in this Parliament as women because of the women who knew that the political ground is not leveled, and for that matter created this affirmative seat for all of us. Let us work as a team because out of 529 Members of Parliament, you are just about 34 per cent,” Opendi added.

Hon. Winnie Matsiko, one of the founding members of UWOPA during the National Resistance Council (NRC) said its original mission was to improve the quality of life of women through effective representation, capacity building, political support and networking.

“As female legislators, you have to engender legislative processes and create an awareness platform for women to share experiences and build capacity. I encourage all of you not to neglect this this association because it will push you to greater heights,” Masiko said.

Joseph Munyangabo, the Country Representative for Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) called on UWOPA members to promote quality representation to ensure effective implementation of the mission and vision of the association.