NationalNewsPolitics

Speaker Oboth-Oboth Unveils 7-Point Vision, LOP Ssenyonyi Outlines 3 Key Priorities as 12th Parliament Induction Kicks Off at Speke Resort Munyonyo

Lawrence Kazooba
Lawrence Kazooba
Speaker Oboth Oboth with Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja

SPEKE RESORT MUNYONYO | WATCHDOG UGANDA — Members of Uganda’s newly minted 12th Parliament have gathered at the Speke Resort Munyonyo for a high-stakes induction seminar aimed at equipping lawmakers with the tools needed to steer the country’s legislative agenda.

The multi-day briefing comes just weeks after the official commencement of the new parliamentary term, marking an early priority for the house leadership.

High-Profile Attendance

The opening session on Tuesday drew top government and opposition leaders, signaling a unified start to the legislative calendar:

  • Speaker of Parliament: Rt. Hon. Jacob Oboth-Oboth

  • Prime Minister: Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja

  • Leader of the Opposition (LOP): Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi

Speaker Outlines 7-Point Strategic Vision

While officially opening the seminar, Speaker Jacob Oboth-Oboth challenged the house to raise its legislative standards, officially unveiling a seven-point strategic vision to guide the 12th Parliament:

  1. Zero tolerance to corruption.

  2. Strengthened accountability and strict compliance with public finance management laws.

  3. Evidence-based legislation.

  4. People-centred legislation.

  5. Results-based budgeting.

  6. Open parliament that fosters transparency and upholds professionalism and collaborative working relationships with media and other stakeholders.

  7. Proactive oversight in which parliament, through its committees, conducts real-time and effective monitoring and evaluation of government programmes.

Addressing the broader systemic nature of graft, the Speaker noted:

“Corruption is not the Speaker or Parliament alone; corruption is the whole of government.”

LOP Ssenyonyi Demands Independence, Outlines 3 Priorities

In his remarks, Leader of the Opposition Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi reflected on the deep responsibility resting on lawmakers, urging members of the 12th Parliament to prioritize three critical areas:

  • Safeguarding the independence of Parliament.

  • Protecting the culture of meaningful debate.

  • Defending the principle of accountability with equal determination, irrespective of who holds the office.

Ssenyonyi delivered a firm reminder that political alignments should not cloud oversight duties when dealing with public resources:

“Let us defend the principle of accountability with equal determination, irrespective of who occupies public office. Public resources belong neither to government nor to Parliament. They belong to the people of Uganda. Every shilling appropriated by this House carries with it a solemn obligation to account for how it is spent. That obligation does not change with political seasons because accountability is the currency through which citizens place their trust in public institutions.”

What is Next for the Induction?

The training is designed to bridge the gap for first-time MPs while sharpening the skills of returning legislators. According to parliamentary sources, the remaining multi-day sessions will dive deep into:

  • Parliamentary Rules of Procedure and committee oversight protocols.

  • National priorities, including managing Uganda’s upcoming oil revenues and driving economic transformation.

  • Ethical standards and code of conduct expectations for lawmakers.

A New Era for Parliament

The 12th Parliament was officially sworn in during May 2026 following the general elections. In a landslide vote on May 25 at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, Jacob Oboth-Oboth was elected Speaker, succeeding Anita Among. Having pledged to lead a transparent house, Oboth-Oboth’s newly unveiled seven-point agenda, alongside Ssenyonyi’s pillars for independence, sets a critical, reform-minded baseline for the new five-year mandate.

Watchdog Uganda is on the ground at Munyonyo and will bring you live updates and key outcomes as the seminar progresses.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Protecting the beautiful game – supporting African football and choosing legal FIFA World Cup™ access
Next Article UWOPA renews push for stronger laws to shape Uganda’s future
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image

Editor's Pick

NationalNewsPolitics

Bobi Wine Unfollows Everyone on TikTok Except NTV Uganda Amid Media Crackdown

KAMPALA | WATCHDOG UGANDA — Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi…

By
Lawrence Kazooba
3 Min Read
NationalNewsPolitics

Speaker Oboth-Oboth Unveils 7-Point Vision, LOP Ssenyonyi Outlines 3 Key Priorities as 12th Parliament Induction Kicks Off at Speke Resort Munyonyo

SPEKE RESORT MUNYONYO | WATCHDOG UGANDA — Members of Uganda’s newly minted…

4 Min Read
Op-EdPolitics

Is David Kabanda the Second Most Powerful Person in the PLU?

The recent appointment of Hon. David Kabanda to head the newly established…

7 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 866 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4439 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

Is David Kabanda the Second Most Powerful Person in the PLU?

The recent appointment of Hon. David Kabanda to head the…

KAGENYI LUKKA: This Is How 7.7 Billion PDM Cash Has Transformed 7,700 Households in Kawempe

Introduction: From Subsistence to Substance In…

Why Gen. Salim Saleh Still Matters: The Quiet Hand Behind Uganda’s Seat of Power

When Uganda's political temperature rises, one…

Dr. NESTOR BASEMERA: Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Why Gender Inclusion is the Future of Uganda’s Logistics Sector

Globally, the status of women in…

BENONI OKWENJE: The Hits and Misses in the FY 2026/27 National Budget

Newly appointed Minister of Finance, Planning…