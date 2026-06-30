Speaker Oboth-Oboth Unveils 7-Point Vision, LOP Ssenyonyi Outlines 3 Key Priorities as 12th Parliament Induction Kicks Off at Speke Resort Munyonyo

SPEKE RESORT MUNYONYO | WATCHDOG UGANDA — Members of Uganda’s newly minted 12th Parliament have gathered at the Speke Resort Munyonyo for a high-stakes induction seminar aimed at equipping lawmakers with the tools needed to steer the country’s legislative agenda.
The multi-day briefing comes just weeks after the official commencement of the new parliamentary term, marking an early priority for the house leadership.
High-Profile Attendance
The opening session on Tuesday drew top government and opposition leaders, signaling a unified start to the legislative calendar:
Speaker of Parliament: Rt. Hon. Jacob Oboth-Oboth
Prime Minister: Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja
Leader of the Opposition (LOP): Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi
Speaker Outlines 7-Point Strategic Vision
While officially opening the seminar, Speaker Jacob Oboth-Oboth challenged the house to raise its legislative standards, officially unveiling a seven-point strategic vision to guide the 12th Parliament:
Zero tolerance to corruption.
Strengthened accountability and strict compliance with public finance management laws.
Evidence-based legislation.
People-centred legislation.
Results-based budgeting.
Open parliament that fosters transparency and upholds professionalism and collaborative working relationships with media and other stakeholders.
Proactive oversight in which parliament, through its committees, conducts real-time and effective monitoring and evaluation of government programmes.
Addressing the broader systemic nature of graft, the Speaker noted:
“Corruption is not the Speaker or Parliament alone; corruption is the whole of government.”
LOP Ssenyonyi Demands Independence, Outlines 3 Priorities
In his remarks, Leader of the Opposition Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi reflected on the deep responsibility resting on lawmakers, urging members of the 12th Parliament to prioritize three critical areas:
Safeguarding the independence of Parliament.
Protecting the culture of meaningful debate.
Defending the principle of accountability with equal determination, irrespective of who holds the office.
Ssenyonyi delivered a firm reminder that political alignments should not cloud oversight duties when dealing with public resources:
“Let us defend the principle of accountability with equal determination, irrespective of who occupies public office. Public resources belong neither to government nor to Parliament. They belong to the people of Uganda. Every shilling appropriated by this House carries with it a solemn obligation to account for how it is spent. That obligation does not change with political seasons because accountability is the currency through which citizens place their trust in public institutions.”
What is Next for the Induction?
The training is designed to bridge the gap for first-time MPs while sharpening the skills of returning legislators. According to parliamentary sources, the remaining multi-day sessions will dive deep into:
Parliamentary Rules of Procedure and committee oversight protocols.
National priorities, including managing Uganda’s upcoming oil revenues and driving economic transformation.
Ethical standards and code of conduct expectations for lawmakers.
A New Era for Parliament
The 12th Parliament was officially sworn in during May 2026 following the general elections. In a landslide vote on May 25 at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, Jacob Oboth-Oboth was elected Speaker, succeeding Anita Among. Having pledged to lead a transparent house, Oboth-Oboth’s newly unveiled seven-point agenda, alongside Ssenyonyi’s pillars for independence, sets a critical, reform-minded baseline for the new five-year mandate.
Watchdog Uganda is on the ground at Munyonyo and will bring you live updates and key outcomes as the seminar progresses.
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