SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT: AIM Global Uganda hits back at rogue distributors over fraudulent wealth claims

KAMPALA — In a bid to clear the air following a wave of negative media reports, AIM Global Uganda has forcefully reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, consumer protection, and strict compliance with the country’s regulatory frameworks.

Speaking at a packed press conference in Kampala on Monday, Samuel Kakande of Silicon Advocates, representing AIM Global Uganda, directly addressed recent rumors surrounding the firm’s business model.

Kakande used the platform to distance the health and wellness giant from rogue distributors making wild financial promises to unsuspecting members of the public.

“We condemn anyone who promises guaranteed wealth or overnight success,” Kakande stated flatly. “Such claims are completely contrary to AIM Global’s policies, values, and operational standards.”

Product-driven, not a recruitment scheme

AIM Global has frequently found itself under public scrutiny regarding its network marketing structure. However, Kakande clarified that the company’s direct-selling model is strictly product-driven. He emphasized that legitimate earnings are generated solely through the retail sale of premium health products and the development of lawful distribution networks.

“The company does not promote or endorse recruitment-based compensation schemes or misleading representations regarding potential earnings,” Kakande said.

He explained that instead of selling pipe dreams of instant riches, AIM Global focuses heavily on structured leadership development, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy programs designed to give Ugandans practical business skills.

Crackdown on rogue distributors

To restore public confidence and tighten corporate governance, the company announced it has launched an independent internal review into its local operations and distributor networks.

Kakande warned that the company will not hesitate to take disciplinary action or initiate legal proceedings against any unauthorized individuals misrepresenting AIM Global’s compensation plans or products.

Furthermore, the firm has upgraded its customer support and public engagement channels to ensure complaints and inquiries from the public are tracked and resolved swiftly.

Open-door policy

Reiterating that the company operates in full compliance with Ugandan law, Kakande invited regulatory authorities, the media, and prospective entrepreneurs to visit their offices directly to verify the legitimacy of their products and business operations.

“We remain steadfast in promoting transparency, consumer empowerment, and ethical entrepreneurship,” Kakande concluded. “We will continue to provide legitimate business opportunities and quality health products to Ugandans.”