President Museveni bids farewell to outgoing Tanzanian envoy, pledges faster regional infrastructure development

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has praised the outgoing Tanzanian High Commissioner to Uganda, Maj. Gen. Paul Kisesa Simuli, for strengthening the long-standing ties between Uganda and Tanzania during his diplomatic tour of duty.

The President made the remarks today during a farewell courtesy call by the envoy at State House, Entebbe where the two leaders reflected on the enduring friendship between the neighboring East African nations and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening regional integration.

President Museveni congratulated Maj. Gen. Kisesa, upon the successful completion of his two-and-a-half-year tour of duty in Uganda, commending him for his contribution to fostering cordial bilateral relations.

He noted that Uganda and Tanzania have enjoyed a brotherly relationship for decades, rooted in a shared history, common aspirations, and cooperation within the East African Community.

The President emphasized that the two countries would continue working together to strengthen economic cooperation, particularly through improved infrastructure that enhances regional trade and connectivity.

As part of this commitment, President Museveni pledged to fast-track the construction of the Masaka–Mutukula Road, a key transport corridor linking Uganda to Tanzania, saying the project would boost cross-border trade and further accelerate regional integration.

Maj. Gen. Kisesa, in turn, congratulated President Museveni on earning another mandate to lead Uganda, saying the confidence placed in him by Ugandans reflects their trust in his leadership.

The outgoing envoy also applauded the country’s rapid socio-economic transformation, noting that Uganda has made remarkable progress across various sectors over the past few years.

“For someone who has taken a long time to visit Uganda, one can be amazed. The development is very fast, and Uganda will be different with the current speed of development,” Ambassador Kisesa said.

He recalled that he first visited Uganda in 2022 while attending a study tour at the Senior Command and Staff College (SCSC)- Kimaka, and was struck by the significant changes he witnessed upon returning as Tanzania’s High Commissioner in 2024.

“I found a totally different country. Congratulations, Your Excellency, upon this development,” he told President Museveni, citing the extensive improvement in the country’s road infrastructure as one of the most visible signs of progress.

The Tanzanian diplomat further commended Uganda for its petroleum discoveries, describing the resource as a strategic asset whose benefits will extend beyond Uganda’s borders.

He said the oil and gas sector has the potential to spur economic growth not only in Uganda but across the East African region through increased investment, energy security, and regional cooperation.

Uganda and Tanzania continue to enjoy close diplomatic, economic, and security relations, with both countries collaborating on major regional infrastructure projects, including the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), as well as initiatives aimed at enhancing trade, transport, and regional integration.