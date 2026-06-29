316 UPDF Personnel Graduate In Military Police Level III Course

A total of 316 Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) personnel have completed the Military Police Level III Course Intake 19/26 at the Military Police Training School in Masindi.

The pass-out ceremony was officiated by Major General William Bainomugisha, who urged the personnel to apply the knowledge and skills acquired during the course with professionalism, integrity, impartiality and dedication in the execution of their duties.

“The knowledge and skills you have acquired during this course should be reflected in your conduct and performance. Execute your duties with professionalism, integrity, impartiality and dedication as you uphold the values of the UPDF and serve as role models worthy of emulation,” Maj Gen Bainomugisha said.

Maj Gen Bainomugisha commended the Commandant, instructors and support staff for their dedication and commitment to delivering quality training, saying their efforts continue to contribute to the transformation and professionalism of the UPDF.

The Commandant of the Military Police Training School, Lt Col Bernard Mugwanya Kisule, urged the personnel to effectively apply the knowledge and skills acquired during the course in the field to avoid unnecessary mistakes and accomplish their missions successfully.

“Training prepares you for the challenges you will encounter in the field. Put into practice what you have learnt, maintain confidence in your abilities and always execute your duties professionally,” Lt Col Mugwanya said.

He thanked the UPDF leadership and the Joint Staff Training and Doctrine for their continued support towards the successful conduct of the course and commended the instructors for their commitment and hard work throughout the training..

The ceremony was attended by commanders from the Military Police Brigade, the Division Political Commissar, instructors and other invited guests.