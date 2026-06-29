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President Museveni chairs first Cabinet meeting under new administration 

Mulema Najib
Mulema Najib

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today, Monday, June 29, 2026, chaired the first Cabinet meeting of his newly constituted government for the 2026–2031 term, marking the official start of implementing the National Resistance Movement (NRM) administration’s agenda for the next five years.

The meeting follows the swearing-in of the new administration on June 8, 2026, and a 10-day Cabinet Induction Retreat held at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi. The retreat, officially opened by President Museveni on June 15, 2026, was designed to orient both newly appointed and returning ministers on government priorities, leadership principles, public service ethics, and the strategic direction of the new administration.

It also provided an opportunity for Cabinet members to align themselves with the National Resistance Movement’s development agenda and the government’s strategic priorities for the 2026–2031 term.

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The inaugural Cabinet session brought together the country’s top political leadership, including Vice President H.E. Jessica Alupo; Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja; the Deputy Prime Ministers; Government Chief Whip Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng; Cabinet Ministers; Ministers of State; and other senior government officials.

Also in attendance were the NRM Secretary General, Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong; Permanent Secretaries from various government ministries; the Executive Director of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Hajjat Sharifa Buzeki; and the Senior Presidential Advisor on Defence Issues, Lt. Gen. Proscovia Nalweyiso.

The first Cabinet meeting marks the official commencement of collective government business under President Museveni’s new administration following his swearing-in for another constitutional term on May 12, 2026.

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Uganda’s Cabinet derives its mandate from Article 111 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, 1995 (as amended), which provides:

“There shall be a Cabinet, which shall consist of the President, the Vice President, the Prime Minister, and such number of ministers as may appear to the President to be reasonably necessary for the efficient running of the State.”

Uganda’s 83-member Cabinet is tasked with spearheading the implementation of government programmes and delivering on the administration’s priorities during the 2026–2031 term.

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ByMulema Najib
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News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and development reporting. Najib is a prolific writer with a solid track record in generating well articulated content especially in the current affairs, tourism and business fields. I must say writing is a kind of passion to me more than a profession. I love to write and aim to improve myself everyday that goes by. You can reach me via email : najibmule@gmail.com or telephone : +256700537838
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