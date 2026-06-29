Minister Nabakooba Urges Schoolgirls to Dream Big by Emulating Global Female Leaders

Woman Member of Parliament for Mityana District, Hon. Judith Nabakooba, who also serves as the Minister for Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, has urged schoolgirls to look up to influential female leaders around the world if they want to turn their dreams into reality.

Speaking at the Inter-House Cultural Competitions at St. Elizabeth Girls’ Secondary School in Mityana over the weekend, Nabakooba encouraged the girls to draw inspiration from renowned women leaders as role models. She emphasised that every individual has the potential to become a leader within their community.

“Never allow anyone to tell you that your dreams are too big. With education, discipline, faith, and hard work, there is no limit to what you can achieve,” she said.

Nabakooba also commended the school for naming its houses after influential women whose remarkable contributions to the world continue to inspire generations.

The school houses are named after Angela Merkel, the former Chancellor of Germany; Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the first woman to be elected President in Africa, serving Liberia; Oprah Winfrey, the renowned American media personality and one of the wealthiest African Americans; and Rosa Parks, the American civil rights activist remembered for her courageous stand against racial discrimination.

“I was pleased to learn that the four houses are named after outstanding women who have changed the world through leadership and courage,” she said.

Nabakooba noted that if young girls embrace the values demonstrated by these women, they will be well-positioned to transform their communities, their country, and the world.

The inter-house cultural competitions featured a variety of activities, including poetry, traditional songs, traditional dress displays, local cuisine, and other performances.

Participants showcased creativity, passion, teamwork, and talent. Through traditional dances, songs, attire, and cuisine, students were reminded that culture is not merely entertainment but also represents identity, history, and the foundation upon which the future is built.

The school’s Executive Director, Sylvia Namabidde, said the institution was intentional in naming the school houses after exceptional women, noting that the goal is to nurture future leaders of substance.

Namabidde revealed that many girls at the school have admired Nabakooba since her days in the Uganda Police Force and have continued to look up to her because of her bravery, dedication, and hard work throughout her journey into politics.

“You are a good example of a resilient leader whose actions have been felt and seen.

When I asked the girls who they wanted to be the chief guest at this function, they unanimously mentioned your name,” Namabidde said.

She further noted that she had a clear vision when establishing the school, saying she envisions it becoming a leading institution recognised internationally for producing competent, confident, and influential young women in Uganda and beyond.

The school headteacher, Diana Kasumba, said the school has been in existence for the past 16 years and currently has an enrollment of 750 students.

She also revealed plans to construct a multi-storey building to provide a more conducive learning environment for the students.

Awards for outstanding performers were presented by Mr. Kevin Kyeswa, a teacher and national adjudicator who guided students on various areas of improvement.

He advised participants that when presenting aspects of traditional culture, they should strive for authenticity in their dressing, preparation of local dishes, language, and overall conduct.

At the end of the ceremony, the Minister received an award from the school in recognition of her exemplary leadership and service as the Woman Member of Parliament for Mityana District and Minister for Lands, Housing, and Urban Development.

Meanwhile, outstanding students in the various competitions were also rewarded with prizes, including mattresses, bedsheets, blankets, and certificates. Both teaching and non-teaching staff were equally recognized for their outstanding performance and dedication.