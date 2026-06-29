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Murder Suspect Arrested in Kween District

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Territorial Police in Siipi have arrested a murder suspect following a successful canine-led operation in Kayabai Village, Aloman Parish, Kaptum Sub-county, Kween District.

The suspect, identified as Chewanjeli Paul, a resident of Chesakat Village, Tabagon Parish, Binyinyi Sub-county, Kween District, is currently in police custody in connection with the murder of Bushendish Micheal, 65, a resident of Katan Village, Aloman Parish, Kaptum Sub-county, Kween District.

On 28 June 2026 at about 9:00 a.m., Police received a report of a suspected murder and promptly responded to the scene. Upon arrival, officers secured and preserved the crime scene to allow for a thorough forensic and canine examination.

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“The Police K9 Unit was deployed, and Police Dog King was introduced to the scene. After being presented with the scent from the scent bed, the canine picked up the trail of an unknown suspect and began tracking. The dog moved approximately 10 metres through a crowd of onlookers, repeatedly circled among them, and eventually made a positive indication on one individual by lying next to him and refusing to move away,” Police said in a statement today.

“Members of the community identified the individual as Chewanjeli Paul, who was immediately arrested.”

Preliminary findings revealed that the deceased sustained a deep cut on the left upper shoulder near the neck, along with three additional cuts on the lower section of the same arm. Investigations further established that the deceased was an uncle to the suspect.

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Police recovered a pair of trousers with suspected blood stains believed to belong to the suspect. Preliminary findings indicate that the suspect’s wife had allegedly hidden the trousers at a neighbour’s house.

Additionally, suspected gumboots believed to have been used during the commission of the crime were reportedly burnt by the suspect’s wife in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing, according to police.

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