KCB Bank Uganda Successfully Hosts Second Edition of KCB East Africa Golf Tournament

Kampala, Uganda – 27th June 2026 – KCB Bank Uganda successfully hosted the second edition of the KCB East Africa Golf Tournament, which teed off at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa.

Organized in partnership with ICEA LION Insurance, Kenya Airways, CFAO, and Ruby Hospital, the tournament delivered a premier regional golfing experience. This year’s event, under the theme “Roar on the Green,” drew over 180 players from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Burundi.

The tournament was open to golfers of all ages who hold a valid handicap and are registered with a CDH ID. Participants competed in four-ball teams, in which the highest score on each hole counted toward the team total, blending individual skill with collaborative play. The competition utilised the Stableford format, a points-based system that rewards consistent and strategic play. Apart from the caddy fees, participation in the competition was free, and eligible participants were not required to purchase any products or pay any fees to participate.

The corporate partners played a vital role in executing the tournament and elevating the golfer’s experience. As the Official Insurance Partner, ICEA LION Insurance showcased its Clubman’s Insurance, a specialized cover designed for golfers. The policy protects against loss or damage to golfing equipment and personal effects while playing, practicing, or in transit, and provides coverage for third-party property damage incurred during play. Kenya Airways served as the Official Airline Partner and awarded the winning four-ball team with air tickets for the grand finale in December. CFAO presented an exclusive Hole-in-One Experience Vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series, and Ruby Hospital joined as a Wellness Partner, offering all participating golfers complimentary general consultation coupons as part of their commitment to supporting the health and well-being of the golfing community.

Speaking at the event, Edgar Byamah, KCB Bank Uganda Managing Director, said, “At KCB Bank Uganda, we are committed to being the leading financial partner across the Great Lakes region, connecting businesses, communities, and individuals with the solutions they need to thrive. The KCB East Africa Golf Tour is a testament to that commitment; it goes beyond the fairways to build the trusted relationships and regional networks that define how we do business. Golf, like banking, is built on precision, integrity, and a long-term perspective, and through this tournament, we are proud to bring together the best of East Africa, one round at a time. For People, For Better.”

Golf Director Theodor Van Rooyen also emphasized that the competition brought out the finest elements and teamwork as Uganda’s top qualifiers prepare for the grand finale in Nairobi.

In the day’s competition, KCB Group 1 emerged as the overall winners of the 2nd KCB East Africa Golf Tournament with an outstanding score of 110 Stableford points. The victorious team comprised Lawrence Kimathi, Banza Matsiko, Mark Namanya, and Moses Matsiko, who delivered a commanding performance across the course at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa

The men’s individual title went to Ernest Rukundo, who posted 41 points, while Berna Musanabera claimed the ladies’ title with 35 points.

The commitment to social and environmental responsibility remained central to the tournament’s identity. Alongside the sporting action, KCB Bank Uganda advanced its Go Green Campaign. Before the tournament, 300 trees were planted at Serena Kigo. The bank is actively working toward its broader environmental target of planting 15,000 trees nationwide to promote regional conservation.

The unforgettable day concluded with the glamorous 19th Hole All-White Party. The evening brought together golfers, partners, and guests to celebrate regional sportsmanship, enjoy live entertainment, and toast to the qualifiers as they prepare to represent Uganda at the grand finale in Nairobi.